Iberdrola S A : has joined forces with Cooltra and Inetum to increase its support for sustainable mobility by powering infrastructures for charging electric motorbikes

Raquel Blanco, directora global de Smart Mobility de Iberdrola; Borja Carabante, delegado del área de gobierno de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad del Ayuntamiento de Madrid; Timo Buetefisch, CEO de COOLTRA, y Francisco Javier Martínez, director de Energía, Utilities e Industria de Inetum.
The three companies will install smart charging stations for multibrand electric motorbike batteries.
Each station will be able to charge up to 20 batteries simultaneously, offering more flexibility and automation for fleets of shared motorbikes.
Iberdrola has joined forces with Cooltra and Inetum to increase its support for sustainable mobility by charging electric motorbikes. The companies will roll out the service in cities where they operate. The smart charging stations each have capacity to house 20 chargers and multibrand motorbike batteries.
This morning, the three companies officially opened their first pilot charging project at the Inetum headquarters in Madrid. The event was attended by: Francisco de Borja Carabante, the representative from the Environmental and Mobility Department at Madrid City Council; Raquel Blanco, Global Director of Smart Mobility at Iberdrola; Timo Buetefisch, the CEO of COOLTRA; and Francisco Javier Martínez, the director of Energy, Utilities and Industry at Inetum.
The charging stations have been made available to Cooltra, which has a fleet of more than 7,500 shared electric motorbikes throughout Europe, 3,500 of which are in Spain. The project will optimise and automate the fleet charging process because the charging stations will be installed in public spaces such as shopping centres, car parks and mobility hubs - which is the case of the first three stations - close to the areas where the motorbikes will be used.
The first charging stations will be operated entirely by Cooltra, but their design allows them to be used by several operators and electric motorbike users. These smart charging stations will be automated for around-the-clock service seven days a week, ensuring continuous improvement of the service by harnessing the possibilities of big data and artificial intelligence.
'The launch of this initiative is another step forward in our sustainable mobility strategy with electric motorbike-sharing operators and we can see the need to continue innovating with the agents involved to promote zero-emission mobility that contributes to improving air quality in our cities', explained Raquel Blanco, Global Director of Smart Mobility at Iberdrola.
Timo Buetefisch, CEO of Cooltra, said: 'This project will allow us to improve the battery exchange process and significantly optimise the operating costs of our motorbike sharing service while improving the customer experience. We can also have the maximum number of bikes available in city centres where demand tends to be highest and the battery exchange process must be streamlined. It will also consolidate our leadership in the sustainable fleet rental business, where we already have a customer portfolio with top firms like Domino's Pizza and Prosegur'.
'This project is tailored to the needs proposed by Iberdrola, with suitable hardware design and software development needed to achieve this innovative and intelligent multi-brand battery charging station. We have relied on our more than 20 years of experience developing autonomous equipment and IT solutions to fulfil our commitment to assist our customers in their digitalisation processes', said Francisco Javier Martinez Ovejero, director of Energy, Utilities and Industry at Inetum.
Sustainable mobility and the green recovery
Iberdrola continues its commitment to transport electrification in its transition strategy towards a decarbonised economy, as a key way of reducing emissions and pollution and ensuring a green recovery. The company has unveiled a sustainable mobility plan, with an investment of €150 million, which will see it increase its roll-out of electric vehicle charging points over the coming years.
The initiative entails installing around 150,000 charging points in homes, companies and on the public road network in cities, as well as on the main motorways over the coming years. The commitment to deploying high-efficiency charging points will include the company installing ultra-rapid (350 kW) charging points every 200 kilometres, super-rapid points (150 kW) every 100 kilometres, and rapid (50 kW) points every 50 kilometres.
The company has a unique public charging app, which verifies the public charging infrastructure operating in Spain. The information is available in the Public Charging App and so far includes more than 5,000 chargers on public roads for its own and third-party electric vehicles.
To drive electromobility, Iberdrola has already entered into more than 50 agreements to roll out infrastructures with administrations, institutions, companies, service stations, dealerships and almost all electric vehicle manufacturers. Iberdrola is the market leader in charging solutions for fleets of vehicles, companies and private individuals, as well as detached homes and residents' associations car parks, where Iberdrola customers can charge their vehicles with 100% green energy guaranteed to come from clean generation sources.
Iberdrola is a leading global energy supplier - the third-largest by market capitalisation in the world and the leader in renewables - championing the energy transition towards a low-emissions economy. The group supplies energy to around 100 million people in dozens of countries and has renewable, grid and commercial activities in Europe (Spain, the UK, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the US, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, and is growing in markets including Japan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others, as growth platforms. With a workforce of more than 37,000 and assets of over €122 billion, it recorded turnover in excess of €33 billion and net profit slightly exceeding €3.61 billion in 2020. The company contributes to the maintenance of 400,000 jobs in its supply chain, with an annual procurement budget of €14 billion. A leader in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has committed more than €120 billion over the last two decades to building a sustainable energy model based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.
About Inetum
Inetum is a swift services company that provides services and digital solutions and a global group that helps companies and institutions to maximise the digital flow. In a continuously changing context where needs and uses are constantly reinvented, the Inetum group engages with all these players to innovate, to keep adapting and to stay at the cutting edge. With its multi-expert profile, Inetum offers its customers a unique combination of proximity, sectoral organisation and latest generation solutions. Operating in more than 26 countries, the group has almost 27,000 employees and in 2020 it generated revenue of 1.966 billion euros.
About Cooltra
Cooltra was formed in 2006 in Barcelona to offer a two-wheel sustainable mobility service for holidaymakers and residents. In just a few years, Cooltra has expanded enormously, growing from a fleet of 50 motorbikes at one office in Barcelona to one consisting of more than 16,000 motorbikes (65% of which are electric), plus more than 100 rental points in Europe and a 400-strong workforce. Short and long-term motorbike rental are among its current services, which also include rentals to companies and fleet management for companies and government agencies. What's more, Cooltra is the driving force behind the first European electric motorbike sharing scheme, operating in six cities.