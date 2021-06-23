Log in
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Iberdrola S A : "For the first time in its history, Spain could become the powerhouse of a major global transformation in the form of the new green and digital economy"

06/23/2021 | 04:51am EDT
In aninterviewExternal link, opens in new window.with the auditing company KPMG in Spain, Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galán talks about the opportunities presented by the profound transformation in the Spanish economy, the country's resources and the importance of public-private partnerships:

  • "Iberdrola has made environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles the basis of its business model", which has led it to become a global leader in renewables and to involve its entire value chain in this requirement.
  • "A greener economy is also a source of wealth generation and an opportunity to change our economic model towards one that is more competitive, more prosperous, more resilient and one with more and better jobs".
  • "Thanks to smart grids, it is possible to better respond to the growing demand for more personalised products and services and to more actively manage electricity consumption".
  • "There is still work to be done to: make legal certainty a differentiating factor in our competitiveness, align taxation with the 'polluter pays' principle, simplify and streamline administrative procedures for clean energy projects, promote training and innovation to accelerate technologies such asgreen hydrogenand to ensure through verification mechanisms that the recovery funds are allocated efficiently".

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 08:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 228 M 44 446 M 44 446 M
Net income 2021 3 630 M 4 333 M 4 333 M
Net Debt 2021 43 514 M 51 952 M 51 952 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 68 450 M 81 498 M 81 723 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 38 297
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.61%81 498
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.94%145 363
ENEL S.P.A.-2.03%98 113
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.65%77 230
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.74%65 720
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.60%61 014