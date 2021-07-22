Iberdrola S A : ramps up investment in Asia Pacific renewables, acquiring Sowitec Vietnam's 550 MW green pipeline

22 July 2021

PRESS RELEASE

The company enters a new market with great potential, where growth in demand will be met mainly by renewables, providing opportunities for further expansion

Iberdrola ramps up investment in Asia Pacific renewables, acquiring Sowitec Vietnam's 550 MW green pipeline

The Vietnamese company owns six renewable projects under development: five onshore wind farms and one floating photovoltaic project

Vietnam plans to install more than 20,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030

Iberdrola already has growth strategies in markets such as Australia, Japan and Korea

Iberdrola is continuing its growth in Asian Pacific renewable energy markets, with the acquisition of Sowitec Vietnam, a company with a 550-MW renewable pipeline under development. The pipeline consists of six projects, five onshore wind farms and a 50-MW floating photovoltaic project.

The projects, set to be developed between 2022 and 2024 and with capacities ranging between 50 MW and 250 MW, are being developed as part of Vietman's energy strategy, which aims to mainly cover the growth of energy demand with renewable sources.

This South East Asian country foresees the installation of more than 20,000 MW of renewable capacity by 2030 under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) which will require foreign investment. The country, which foresees strong growth in both electricity demand and GDP, maintains a free trade and foreign investment protection agreement with the European Union, signed in 2020.

The acquired company was part of the German Sowitec group, with presence in 14 countries and a track record of more than 6,000 MW renewables.

Expansion and leadership in Renewables

Iberdrola wants to build on its renewable energy leadership in Europe and America with increased presence in the Asia Pacific region, to become the world's largest renewable energy company.

With this transaction, Iberdrola accelerates its regional presence, having completed acquisitions or agreements in markets including Australia, Japan and Korea.

In Australia, Iberdrola has become one of the key developers of renewable energy, following the acquisition in 2020 of Infigen Energy, already rebranded as Iberdrola Australia. It currently operates more than 800 MW of wind, solar, and battery storage, has more than 450 MW under construction and manages a 1,000-MW pipeline in different stages of development.

Also in 2020, Iberdrola entered the Japanese market with the acquisition of local developer Acacia Renewables, with a 3,300-MW offshore wind pipeline in the south of the country. The company - renamed Iberdrola Japan - is working on two offshore wind farms, with a combined capacity of 1,200 MW, which could be operational in 2028. Additionally, it has four other projects at an early