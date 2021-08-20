Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : , ranked on the FTSE4Good index since 2009

08/20/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 August 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Iberdrola, ranked on the FTSE4Good index

since 2009

  • The group chaired by Ignacio Galán has met the demanding requirements of this sustainability benchmark for another year.

For another year, Iberdrola has been included in the prestigious international index FTSE4Good, designed to facilitate investment into the most sustainable companies in the world, taking environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) criteria as a reference.

The company has succeeded in meeting the strict requirements imposed by the committee that decides who will be included in the index. This decision is based on an increasingly demanding methodology consisting of 204 indicators, which include environmental conservation, social commitment and corporate governance.

Appearing in the FTSE4Good index reaffirms Iberdrola's success with work standards, human rights, health and safety, biodiversity, climate change, water and customer responsibilities and social aspects of the supplier chain.

The company also complied with the organisation's corporate governance, risk management, anti-corruption mechanisms and tax transparency requirements.

Iberdrola already exceeds 35,500 megawatts (MW) of installed renewable capacity worldwide and has a pipeline of clean energy projects to reach 60,000 megawatts (MW) by 2025.

Iberdrola is the only power company in Europe to have been included in all 20 editions of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a clear sign of its strong commitment to sustainability and recognition of its strategy, which has responded successfully to the main economic, environmental and social challenges relating to the international energy policy.

Added to this is the group's presence in the main international sustainability index's, which include MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS-oekom, Bloomberg GEI, Euronext Vieto Eiris índices, Global100, EcoVadis, etc.

20 August 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Iberdrola has incorporated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)defined by the United Nations for the 2030 horizon into its business strategy and its sustainability policy, and it is a benchmark for its direct contribution to these global goals, particularly in its contributions in the field of energy and climate change. With the renewal of the FTSE4Good index, Iberdrola's commitment to this 2030 Agenda is once again demonstrated.

The company focuses its efforts on the supply of affordable and clean energy (Goal 7) and on climate action (Goal 13) while also contributing directly to ensuring clean water and sanitation (Goal 6), increasing its investment in R&D+i activities (Goal 9), promoting respect for the life of terrestrial ecosystems (Goal 15) and working to establish partnerships to achieve the goals (Goal 17).

Furthermore, Iberdrola has always shown its commitment to reducing emissions to combat climate change and moving towards the decarbonisation of the economy. The company's environmental objective is to reduce the intensity of CO2 emissions to 50 gCO2/kWh by 2030, which represents a reduction of 73% since 2015, and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 12:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
08:54aIBERDROLA S A : ranked on the FTSE4Good index since 2009
PU
08/19IBERDROLA S A : Spain probes Iberdrola's use of reservoir water
RE
08/19IBERDROLA S A : Point of no return or opportunity to consolidate a new path?
PU
08/18Singapore's Pavilion Energy appoints interim CEO
RE
08/17IBERDROLA S A : commissions the Herrera II wind complex, strengthening its innov..
PU
08/15IBERDROLA S A : Gets Letter from Spanish Government Over Unacceptable Reservoir ..
MT
08/12IBERDROLA S A : Faces Criticism For Shrinking Water Reservoir In Spain
MT
08/11IBERDROLA S A : Energy giant promises more perks in New Mexico utility case
AQ
08/11UK's CMA Provisionally Upholds Cuts to Energy-Network Returns -- Update
DJ
08/11UK CMA Provisionally Upholds Ofgem Cuts to Network Companies' Returns
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 37 298 M 43 538 M 43 538 M
Net income 2021 3 640 M 4 249 M 4 249 M
Net Debt 2021 44 082 M 51 457 M 51 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 65 798 M 76 894 M 76 806 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 38 006
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,66 €
Average target price 11,79 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.93%76 894
NEXTERA ENERGY9.59%165 867
ENEL S.P.A.-4.28%94 077
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.73%82 227
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.46%70 285
ORSTED A/S-18.25%67 132