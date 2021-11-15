Iberdrola S A : , the only European utility included in all 22 editions of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

13 November 2021
INFORMATIVE NOTE
It is the global stock market benchmark for measuring the contribution of companies to sustainable development
Iberdrola, the only European utility included in all 22 editions of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
This index has increased by 113 % since 2001, while Iberdrola rose by 203 % during the same period
The company's inclusion this year once again highlights its strong commitment to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance standards
Iberdrola has once again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), making it the only European utility to have been included in the selection in all 22 editions. That's according to the annual update published by S&P Dow Jones Indexes and RobecoSAM, which is in charge of preparing the index.
This highlights the group's firm commitment to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance standards since, from an initial universe of some 10,000 companies, only 10 % of the top-scoring companies in terms of sustainability are finally selected.
The evolution of this index also demonstrates how investor interest in the most sustainable companies has been increasing in recent years and creating shareholder value is compatible with a sustainable business model that is committed to the environment: since 2001, the DJSI World has gained 113 %, compared to Iberdrola's 203 %1 gain over the same period.
This evolution reflects the success of a model based on sustainable development, which has led to Iberdrola's becoming a world leader in renewable generation, with more than 37,300 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in the first nine months of 2021 and a benchmark in sustainability and the fight against climate change. In this edition, the company has once again demonstrated its leadership in important aspects such as innovation, stakeholder relations, , market opportunities, risk management, environmental management and water.
Leader in sustainability
Iberdrola has fully incorporated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) into its strategy. The goals are part of the 2030 Agenda and were approved by the UN in September 2015.
In line with its activities, Iberdrola focuses its efforts on the provision of affordable and clean energy (Goal 7) and climate action (Goal 13). In addition, the group contributes directly to ensuring clean water and sanitation (Goal 6), it has increased its investment in R&D&i activities to 400 million euros in 2025, (Goal 9), promotes respect for the life of terrestrial ecosystems (Goal 15) and works to establish partnerships to achieve the goals (Goal 17).
Having been 20 years ahead of the current energy transition, the Iberdrola group now plans to invest €150 bn in the run-up to 2030 and thus remain at the forefront of the energy revolution faced by the world's major economies. The company is moving forward with its historic €75 billion
investment plan until 2025 and consolidating its business model, based on more renewables, more grids, more storage and more smart solutions for customers.
Therefore, by 2030 Iberdrola will have tripled its installed renewable capacity - to 95 gigawatts (GW) - and doubled its regulated asset base - to 60 billion euros.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrolais one of the world's principal energy companies, a leader in renewables, and it is spearheading the energy transition towards a low-emission economy. The group supplies energy to around 100 million people in dozens of countries and has renewable, grid and commercial activities in Europe (Spain, the UK, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the US, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, while counting markets including Japan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland as growth platforms.
With a workforce of more than 37,000 and assets of over €122.5 billion, it recorded a turnover in excess of €33 billion and net profit slightly exceeding €3.6 billion in 2020. The company helps maintain 400,000 jobs in its supply chain, with an annual procurement budget of 14 billion euros. A leader in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has committed more than €120 billion over the last two decades to building a sustainable energy model based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.
