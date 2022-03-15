Iberdrola S A : , the only Spanish company among the world's most ethical companies for the ninth year running

News Back

Iberdrola, the only Spanish company among the world's most ethical companies for the ninth year running

Iberdrola has been included for the ninth consecutive year in the list of the world's most ethical companies (World's Most Ethical Companies list) compiled by the Ethisphere Institute, a leader in defining international standards in corporate ethics. Iberdrola continues to be the only Spanish company in this ranking and is one of the ten companies included in the Energy and Utilities category, which also includes its subsidiary in the United States, AVANGRID.

The Ethisphere Institute began compiling this index in 2007 to recognise companies that excel in ethical practices, promote the highest international standards of compliance, and demonstrate high levels of stakeholder engagement and commitment to transparency, diversity and inclusion.

To compile the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies ranking, the Ethisphere Institute considered five criteria: corporate governance, leadership and reputation, compliance system, ethical culture, and social and environmental impact.

In this new 2022 edition, a total of 136 companies from 22 countries and 45 productive sectors have been recognised and included in the list. This ranking is also a key tool for investors, who take ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria into account in their decisions.