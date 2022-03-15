Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : , the only Spanish company among the world's most ethical companies for the ninth year running

03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

15/03/2022
Iberdrola, the only Spanish company among the world's most ethical companies for the ninth year running
  • The World's Most Ethical Companies list recognises companies with the highest standards in compliance and business practices.
  • The group's US subsidiary Avangrid has also been included in the list for the fourth time.

Iberdrola has been included for the ninth consecutive year in the list of the world's most ethical companies (World's Most Ethical Companies list) compiled by the Ethisphere Institute, a leader in defining international standards in corporate ethics. Iberdrola continues to be the only Spanish company in this ranking and is one of the ten companies included in the Energy and Utilities category, which also includes its subsidiary in the United States, AVANGRID.

The Ethisphere Institute began compiling this index in 2007 to recognise companies that excel in ethical practices, promote the highest international standards of compliance, and demonstrate high levels of stakeholder engagement and commitment to transparency, diversity and inclusion.

To compile the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies ranking, the Ethisphere Institute considered five criteria: corporate governance, leadership and reputation, compliance system, ethical culture, and social and environmental impact.

In this new 2022 edition, a total of 136 companies from 22 countries and 45 productive sectors have been recognised and included in the list. This ranking is also a key tool for investors, who take ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria into account in their decisions.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
06:28pIBERDROLA S A : the only Spanish company among the world's most ethical companies for the ..
PU
04:49pIBERDROLA S A : incorporates in its third edition of the Supera Awards an award on Mental ..
PU
03:12pIBERDROLA S A : is looking for innovation projects for the development of its photovoltaic..
PU
03/09IBERDROLA S A : reopens the fixed income Euromarket with a 1 billion green bond issue
PU
03/09IBERDROLA SA : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
03/09UK's ScottishPower, Shell to invest in offshore wind infrastructure
RE
03/09Iberdrola Unit Issues $1.1 Billion Notes Due 2032
MT
03/08IBERDROLA S A : is confident that the measures announced by the Commission will strengthen..
PU
03/08IBERDROLA BETS ON YOUNG FEMALE TALEN : more than 500 young women joined in 2021
PU
03/08IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 263 M 45 180 M 45 180 M
Net income 2022 4 096 M 4 485 M 4 485 M
Net Debt 2022 44 054 M 48 236 M 48 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 62 586 M 68 528 M 68 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 38 702
Free-Float -
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,85 €
Average target price 11,77 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.28%68 816
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.08%155 606
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.33%81 783
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.12%72 795
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.51%65 907
ENEL S.P.A.-17.41%64 951