26/12/2023

Iberdrola to install Spain's first hybrid hydroelectric and solar plant

Iberdrola has obtained environmental approval for Spain's first hybrid photovoltaic and hydroelectric plant with the publication of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in the Official State Gazette (BOE). HIDRO Cedillo, as the project is called, will have a capacity of 86.4 megawatts (MW) with more than 160,000 photovoltaic modules and a fixed structure, located in Extremadura, in the municipality of Cedillo.

Hybridisation allows optimising the use of the grid and minimising the environmental impact of projects in the locations where they are located. By having two technologies capable of alternating, dependence on changing environmental conditions and limitations due to possible lack of resources such as wind or sunshine is significantly reduced, facilitating more stable and efficient renewable production.

If you would like to read the full story, you can do so in the Iberdrola España's Communication Room.

