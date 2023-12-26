Iberdrola S A : to install Spain's first hybrid hydroelectric and solar plant
December 26, 2023 at 06:19 am EST
26/12/2023
Iberdrola to install Spain's first hybrid hydroelectric and solar plant
Iberdrola's photovoltaic plant in Spain
The facility will have a capacity of 86.4 megawatts (MW) and will have more than 160,000 photovoltaic modules.
Iberdrola has obtained environmental approval for Spain's first hybrid photovoltaic and hydroelectric plant with the publication of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in the Official State Gazette (BOE). HIDRO Cedillo, as the project is called, will have a capacity of 86.4 megawatts (MW) with more than 160,000 photovoltaic modules and a fixed structure, located in Extremadura, in the municipality of Cedillo.
Hybridisation allows optimising the use of the grid and minimising the environmental impact of projects in the locations where they are located. By having two technologies capable of alternating, dependence on changing environmental conditions and limitations due to possible lack of resources such as wind or sunshine is significantly reduced, facilitating more stable and efficient renewable production.
Iberdrola SA published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 11:18:42 UTC.
