Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : to plough $8.2 billion into mega UK offshore wind farm

10/18/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish power company Iberdrola is seen on top of Iberdrola's main office building in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Global wind power leader Iberdrola will pour six billion pounds ($8.24 billion) into a wind farm complex in the North Sea off the east coast of Britain, in its biggest project investment worldwide, it said on Monday.

Iberdrola said in a statement it would foot the bill for the East Anglia Hub site, whose soaring turbines will have capacity to generate 3.1 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 2.7 million homes.

Positioning turbines in the sea allows generators to capture high wind speeds free of any of the barriers present on land and is a key component in the decarbonisation plans of some of the world's biggest economies.

The investment is contingent on Britain giving planning permission for the site, and contracts for difference, which guarantee a minimum price for the electricity it generates.

It adds to the 10 billion pounds Iberdrola has already pledged to invest in Britain between 2020 and 2025.

Britain aims to have installed 40 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, up from its current 10.4 GW. Iberdrola trades in Britain through Scottish Power, which it bought in 2007.

Green Investment Group, an arm of Australian bank Macquarie owns 40% of one of the parks within the East Anglia Hub.

($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.57% 9.394 Delayed Quote.-19.25%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.46% 190.43 End-of-day quote.37.51%
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
05:52pIBERDROLA S A : to plough $8.2 billion into mega UK offshore wind farm
RE
05:49pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : UK announces 10 billion pounds of green deals at investment summit
RE
12:09pPortugal's EDP to invest up to 13 bln stg in UK wind and solar by 2030
RE
05:15aIBERDROLA SA : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
01:15aIBERDROLA S A : Nine-Month Electricity Production Climbs 2%
MT
10/15AVANGRID, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/15IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10/15IBERDROLA S A : increases its 'green' capacity by 10% to 37,300 MW in the first nine month..
PU
10/14IBERDROLA S A : To Supply Renewable Energy For BHP's Olympic Dam Mine In Australia
MT
10/14IBERDROLA S A : will supply green energy to the BHP Olympic Dam mine project in South Aust..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 37 313 M 43 320 M 43 320 M
Net income 2021 3 591 M 4 169 M 4 169 M
Net Debt 2021 44 311 M 51 445 M 51 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 58 011 M 67 314 M 67 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 38 006
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,39 €
Average target price 11,60 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.25%67 685
NEXTERA ENERGY5.86%160 217
ENEL S.P.A.-16.40%81 565
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.60%77 203
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.77%66 844
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.79%59 100