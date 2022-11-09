Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Iberdrola, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05 2022-11-09 am EST
10.14 EUR   +0.85%
04:50aIBERDROLA SA : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:49aIberdrola Sets Out Strategy for 2023-25 With Investments in Networks, Renewables -- Update
DJ
04:36aIberdrola to Invest $47 Billion in Electricity Grids, Renewables by 2025
MT
Iberdrola Sets Out Strategy for 2023-25 With Investments in Networks, Renewables -- Update

11/09/2022 | 04:49am EST
By Giulia Petroni


Europe's biggest utility Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that it plans to boost investments in power networks and renewables generation as part of its strategy for the 2023-25 period.

The Spanish company said it targets total investments of around 47 billion euros ($47.35 billion,) the largest share of which will be allocated in the U.S.

Networks investment will amount to around EUR27 billion, while EUR17 billion will be pumped into renewables.

"The record global investment plans we have set out today will help us to bring more self-sufficiency and resilience against potential energy shocks in the countries where we operate, by reducing their dependency on oil and gas," Executive Chairman Ignacio Galan said.

Net profit is expected to grow to a range of EUR5.2 billion and EUR5.4 billion in the period from around EUR4 billion and EUR4.2 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate of 8% to 10%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are targeted to grow at a CAGR of between 8% and 9% to EUR16.5 billion and EUR17 billion.

Iberdrola said shareholders are expected to receive around EUR0.55 to EUR0.58 a share in 2025, with a payout of between 65% and 75% of earnings per share. The dividend-per-share floor will be of EUR0.46 in 2023-24 and of EUR0.50 in 2025.

For the 2026-30 period, the company plans investments of between EUR65 billion and EUR75 billion, with an acceleration of electrification. Total capacity is targeted at more than 100 gigawatts by 2030.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0449ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.04% 94.85 Delayed Quote.26.55%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.70% 10.13 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
WTI -0.65% 88.348 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 46 051 M 46 413 M 46 413 M
Net income 2022 4 183 M 4 216 M 4 216 M
Net Debt 2022 43 976 M 44 321 M 44 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 63 030 M 63 526 M 63 526 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 40 543
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10,06 €
Average target price 11,72 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman & President
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.41%63 526
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.16%155 535
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.15%71 770
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.75%69 557
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-20.29%52 180
ENEL S.P.A.-32.10%48 984