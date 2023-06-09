Advanced search
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45:59 2023-06-09 am EDT
11.50 EUR   +0.44%
Iberdrola, Trammo Partner for Green Ammonia Plant in Europe

06/09/2023 | 04:17am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola has signed a framework agreement with seaborne ammonia trader Trammo to build a green ammonia plant in southern Europe.

The Spanish energy group said Friday that Trammo will purchase and sell up to 100,000 tons of green ammonia, which is produced using renewable energy, a year from the plant starting in 2026.

The plant involves a total investment of 750 million euros ($805.8 million) that will be viable through European Union funding.

"This project aims to kickstart the European green hydrogen corridor. Southern Europe has a large renewable potential that allows it to supply competitive green energy to decarbonize the various energy-intensive heavy industry all across the continent such as the Netherlands, Germany or France," Iberdrola said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


Financials
Sales 2023 52 260 M 56 309 M 56 309 M
Net income 2023 4 548 M 4 900 M 4 900 M
Net Debt 2023 48 594 M 52 358 M 52 358 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 4,54%
Capitalization 72 069 M 77 652 M 77 652 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 40 920
Free-Float 96,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,45 €
Average target price 12,02 €
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman & President
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.71%77 652
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.28%151 554
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.79%77 506
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.67%70 900
ENEL S.P.A.20.76%66 490
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-13.10%44 547
