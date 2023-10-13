Stock IBE IBERDROLA, S.A.
PDF Report : Iberdrola, S.A.

Iberdrola, S.A.

Equities

IBE

ES0144580Y14

Electric Utilities

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 12:12:56 2023-10-13 pm EDT
10.56 EUR -0.24% +4.14% -3.39%
06:04pm IBERDROLA : US activities: NY Public Service Commission release Alphavalue
01:57am Iberdrola's New York utilities win approval for reliable energy plan RE
Latest news about Iberdrola, S.A.

IBERDROLA : US activities: NY Public Service Commission release Alphavalue
Iberdrola's New York utilities win approval for reliable energy plan RE
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
Iberdrola Said to Divest 49% of Portuguese Renewable Assets to Norges Bank Investment Management MT
Macquarie weighs sale of stake in UK offshore wind farm Race Bank -sources RE
BME Exchange Introduces New ESG Index Family MT
New England states join to buy offshore wind power as US industry struggles RE
Wind power industry drifts off course RE
Brazil's Neoenergia, Comerc to invest $99 mln in solar power generation RE
IBERDROLA SA : UBS gives a Buy rating ZD
IBERDROLA SA : RBC reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Iberdrola, Norway's Fund Negotiate Extending Shared Renewable Portfolio, Cinco Dias Reports DJ
Iberdrola in Talks with Norges over Investment in 1GW Renewables Portfolio MT
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Reportedly Seeks to Buy into Iberdrola's 1 GW Renewable Capacity CI
Norway's fund seeks to buy into Iberdrola's 1 GW renewable capacity - Cinco Dias RE
Ursula von der Leyen promises a new ‘Wind Power Package‘ in 2024 Alphavalue
EU Parliament with common position on electricity market reform DP
US offshore wind projects facing inflation headwinds RE
IBERDROLA : Valuation refresh Alphavalue
UK climate goals seen at risk after offshore wind spurns auction RE
How Saudis quietly built influence at Spain's Telefonica RE
How the Saudis became a top shareholder in Telefonica, Spain's telecoms giant RE
US OFFSHORE WIND : the vital role of tax credit Alphavalue
Why the US offshore wind industry is in the doldrums RE
Portugal to reintroduce property tax on hydroelectric plants RE

Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity, and renewable energy (51%): 163,032 GWh produced in 2022 and broken down by country between Spain (56,698 GWh), Mexico (55,938 GWh), the United States (22,711 GWh), Brazil (14,751 GWh), the United Kingdom (7,823 GWh), and others (5,111 GWh); - transmission and distribution of electricity (49%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (42.4%), United Kingdom (18.1%), Brazil (15.9%), United States (14.6%), Mexico (7.5%) and others (1.5%) .
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2023-10-26 -
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Iberdrola, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
10.58EUR
Average target price
12.39EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.13%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-3.39% 69 647 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-34.49% 107 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-7.03% 71 649 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-3.39% 69 647 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-13.86% 67 845 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+13.78% 61 677 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-6.75% 39 640 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-21.76% 37 855 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+32.69% 37 215 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-31.68% 34 768 M $
Other Electric Utilities
