May 23, 2024 at 11:15 am EDT

-- Iberdrola is considering the sale of a stake in a portfolio of U.S. renewable-energy assets, with 700 megawatts in projects under construction, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The Spanish energy company estimates it can raise between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion through the sale, according to Bloomberg.

-- The company will formally launch the process in July with the aim to complete a sale by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports.

-- The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3yx3dB5

Write to Andrea Figueras at andrea.figueras@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-24 1114ET