Iberdrola has signed an agreement to acquire Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil (PREVI)'s stake in Neoenergia. The group is thus strengthening its position as the majority shareholder.



The transaction involves the purchase of PREVI's 30.29% stake in Neoenergia. Iberdrola will control approximately 84% of the company's share capital.



The transaction is worth BRL 11.95bn, or about €1.88bn.



Neoenergia supplies electricity to nearly 40 million Brazilians through five distribution companies (in the states of Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Sao Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Brasilia) and 18 transmission lines, making it the largest distribution group in Brazil in terms of number of customers.



With this transaction, Iberdrola takes a new step in its growth strategy based on electricity network activities, with 1.4 million km of power lines in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain, it says.





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.