Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:00:58 2023-04-05 am EDT
11.65 EUR   +1.93%
06:28aIberdrola aims for US subsidies after Mexican asset sale
RE
05:59aIberdrola to Sell Combined Cycle Gas, Wind Assets to Mexico for $6 Billion
MT
04:48aIBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola aims for US subsidies after Mexican asset sale

04/05/2023 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish utility company Iberdrola is seen outside its headquarters in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish power company Iberdrola will seek to expand in the United States and take advantage of its green subsidies after announcing the sale of gas assets worth $6 billion in Mexico, Chief Financial Officer Jose Sainz said on Wednesday.

The sale significantly reduces the renewable energy giant's exposure to Mexico, where its relationship with the government has been fraught, and gives it an opportunity to speed up growth north of the border.

"The United States is the country that brings more opportunities in the medium and long term," Sainz told analysts in a conference call, referring to a massive package of subsidies included in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

"Due to IRA, we will probably review our renewable plans in the U.S.," he said, adding that the Mexican sale could also allow acquisitions.

Mexico remains a core market for the company, which aims to grow its renewables operations there, he added.

The sale is also expected to improve the company's relationship with the Mexican government as most of the country's regulatory problems are linked to the assets being sold, Sainz said.

"We are now almost free of any problem with the Mexican government," he said.

Mexico's president hailed his government's purchase of 13 power plants from Iberdrola as a "new nationalisation" that will increase state control.

For Iberdrola, RBC analyst Fernando Garcia said in a research note it "got rid of the Mexican headache".

The company "had significant problems with Mexican regulators and in our view, given that the valuation looks decent, it looks like a good deal for the company to deploy this cash in other areas," Garcia said.

Iberdrola shares were up 2% in morning trade.

Sainz confirmed the profit target for 2025 of between 5.2 billion euros ($5.69 billion) and 5.4 billion euros, up from last year's 4.3 billion, and said the dividend policy was unlikely to change much.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, Editing by Andrei Khalip and Barbara Lewis)

By Pietro Lombardi


© Reuters 2023
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
06:28aIberdrola aims for US subsidies after Mexican asset sale
RE
05:59aIberdrola to Sell Combined Cycle Gas, Wind Assets to Mexico for $6 Billion
MT
04:48aIBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:41aIberdrola S A : We present to Europe a project to manufacture photovoltaic panels in Spain
PU
04:23aIberdrola Sees $6 Billion Deal in Mexico Bringing Capital Gains, But Hitting Earnings
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/04Mexico buys Iberdrola power plants for $6 billion in 'new nationalization'
RE
04/04Mexico power plant purchases touted as 'new nationalization'
AQ
04/04Iberdrola S A : Galán and AMLO meet and announce their commitment to the development of re..
PU
04/04Iberdrola S A : We signed an agreement to sell more than 8,400 MW of combined cycle gas in..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 613 M 56 563 M 56 563 M
Net income 2023 4 446 M 4 872 M 4 872 M
Net Debt 2023 52 078 M 57 072 M 57 072 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 4,45%
Capitalization 71 943 M 78 842 M 78 842 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,43 €
Average target price 11,79 €
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman & President
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%78 842
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.70%153 355
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.49%75 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.56%74 159
ENEL S.P.A.11.03%62 183
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.17%47 033
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer