Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola bets on young female talent: more than 500 young women joined in 2021

03/08/2022 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

08/03/2022
Iberdrola bets on young female talent: more than 500 young women joined in 2021

• 2021 is the year in which more women have joined Iberdrola's workforce.

Iberdrola reinforces its commitment to the talent of young women: almost half of the contracts signed with women in 2021 were for those under 30 years of age. Specifically, 48%. Of the almost 1,200 women hired in 2021, more than 560 were women under 30. This is the highest number of women hired since 2019.

The lower representation of women in the labour market in certain technical profiles makes it difficult to achieve gender parity in new hires. These limitations are inherent to the energy sector, which is why Iberdrola deploys numerous actions to promote interest in technical studies among women of school age.

The continuity of the projects that the company has been carrying out to promote the interest of young women is key, especially at an early age. Iberdrola's commitment to equality has been recognised by various organisations. In addition, the company participates decisively in global forums that fight for equality.

- Bloomberg maintains Iberdrola, for the fifth consecutive year, within the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes organisations committed to equality between women and men.

- Iberdrola is a member of the European Round Table for Industry (ERT), with which it collaborates, among other activities, in the Diversity and Inclusion working group, which seeks to give greater visibility, support and connect large companies in this area.

- The company's commitment to equality is perceived by employees: 77% said in the work climate survey that Iberdrola is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment.

- The WDI (Workforce Disclosure Initiative) has recognised Iberdrola for its initiatives to promote a quality working environment among its employees.

- Support for UN WOMEN, a United Nations entity that promotes gender equality.

- Iberdrola is the winner of the first edition of the "MAPFRE Inclusión Responsable" award for its leadership in its commitment to people with disabilities. 

Actions for the recruitment and selection of young talent

Talent management is a key factor at Iberdrola to ensure the organisation's success in achieving its goals. The companies that form part of the group join forces to attract, select, empower, and retain professionals of all ages, who share the behaviours, knowledge, and skills aligned with the purpose, values, and current and future needs of the company.

Through agreements with numerous universities, the company continues its actions to promote the study of STEM careers among women in the countries where it is present, such as the Pontifical University of Comillas, the University of Salamanca, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Yale University, the University of Strathclyde, the Technological Institute of Monterrey, the Federal University of Pernambuco and the Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

In Spain and through its Foundation, together with the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT) and the Pontifical University of Comillas, the STEM Women Chair in Sustainability and Mobility was launched. The company seeks to promote women in STEM vocations in the field of Vocational Training for sustainable mobility, where the female presence does not exceed 3.6%.

In the UK, in partnership with Equate Scotland, the Women Returner, a comprehensive support programme for female employees from STEM careers who have been inactive for two or more years, was launched. The company has also joined a new gender diversity coalition to increase the number of women at senior and middle management levels in the UK energy industry. In addition, the company is a member of the Women's Engineering Society (WES), a professional network of women in technology and engineering that provides inspiration, support and development for future professionals.

In the United States, in collaboration with universities and local organisations for the promotion of diversity, the WomENERGY programme stands out, focused on discovering and promoting the talent of Avangrid's women through an action plan for training the company's future leaders.

In Brazil, the "Empodere-se" conference on women's empowerment provides a place to discuss women's struggles and achievements. On Women's Day, Neoenergía's female employees participate in the "Estrelas" dialogue tables, leading talks on female empowerment. In addition, the company promotes the attraction of women to the electricity market through the School of Electricians.

In Mexico, we organised the event "Mujeres con Energía" (Women with Energy), in which a group of 40 women leaders from Iberdrola Mexico participated. We have also developed a workshop on "labour and personal competitiveness" given by the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM), and sponsored women's football.

International scholarship programmes have been organised for master's studies, where Iberdrola has awarded 35 master's scholarships for studies in the company's areas of interest in 2021. The International Graduate Programme in Spain has been launched to attract and incorporate talent, accelerating professional growth to become future leaders and experienced specialists. In addition, employment forums, talks and conferences are organised, both face-to-face and virtual, where the company is committed to sharing the value of the company with students, encouraging their participation in the selection processes. More than 14,000 students have attended.

Thanks to all these initiatives, a total of 331 vocational training students and 580 university students have begun their internships at Iberdrola España, ScottishPower, AVANGRID, Neoenergia, Iberdrola México and Iberdrola Energía Internacional.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
03:53pIBERDROLA BETS ON YOUNG FEMALE TALEN : more than 500 young women joined in 2021
PU
05:17aIBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
05:11aIBERDROLA S A : to support refugees from Ukraine invasion with 8,000 volunteers
PU
03/07IBERDROLA S A : to serve as Vice-Chairman of the EU Corporate Leaders Group
PU
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Climbing After Late Surge by Crude Oil
MT
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising as Oil Rebounds to Near $112 Per Barrel
MT
03/03AVANGRID, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
03/03IBERDROLA CHAIRMAN IGNACIO GALÁN : "Europe's tragic times reinforce the need for energy se..
PU
03/02Spain to extend energy VAT cut, windfall tax until June -PM
RE
03/02IBERDROLA S A : to maintain prices despite the impact of the war on gas and electricity co..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 777 M 44 405 M 44 405 M
Net income 2022 4 086 M 4 450 M 4 450 M
Net Debt 2022 44 270 M 48 209 M 48 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 59 981 M 65 318 M 65 318 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 38 702
Free-Float -
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,19 €
Average target price 11,77 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.72%63 415
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.83%165 224
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.34%82 091
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.46%73 399
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.10%67 552
ENEL S.P.A.-21.08%61 370