    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Iberdrola evaluates next steps after $8 bln PNM takeover is blocked

12/10/2021 | 03:28am EST
MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Power company Iberdrola's U.S. unit Avangrid will evaluate its next steps after a New Mexico regulator blocked its planned takeover of rival PNM Resources, the Spanish group said on Friday.

"Avangrid and PNM are evaluating the statements by (New Mexico's utility regulator) NMRC at the public hearing and the notification and are studying the next steps to take in this process," Iberdrola said in a statement.

The New Mexico utility regulator on Wednesday rejected Avangrid's proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources, saying the deal's risks outweighed its promised benefits to state ratepayers. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANGRID, INC. -3.49% 49.19 Delayed Quote.8.23%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.39% 9.818 Delayed Quote.-15.68%
PNM RESOURCES, INC. -1.51% 44.94 Delayed Quote.-5.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 37 541 M 42 416 M 42 416 M
Net income 2021 3 597 M 4 064 M 4 064 M
Net Debt 2021 43 317 M 48 942 M 48 942 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 60 926 M 68 749 M 68 837 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 39 569
Free-Float 96,6%
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 9,87 €
Average target price 11,62 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.68%68 749
NEXTERA ENERGY16.54%176 416
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.52%77 150
ENEL S.P.A.-19.02%76 850
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.40%68 432
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.32%61 707