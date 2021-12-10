Iberdrola evaluates next steps after $8 bln PNM takeover is blocked

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Power company Iberdrola's
U.S. unit Avangrid will evaluate its next steps
after a New Mexico regulator blocked its planned takeover of
rival PNM Resources, the Spanish group said on Friday.
"Avangrid and PNM are evaluating the statements by (New
Mexico's utility regulator) NMRC at the public hearing and the
notification and are studying the next steps to take in this
process," Iberdrola said in a statement.
The New Mexico utility regulator on Wednesday rejected
Avangrid's proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources,
saying the deal's risks outweighed its promised benefits to
state ratepayers.
