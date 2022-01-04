Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola extends deadline on $8 bln PNM Resources deal to 2023

01/04/2022 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Iberdrola's U.S. unit Avangrid has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said on Tuesday in a filing to the local stock market regulator.

The deal could be extended three months further if both parties agree, Iberdrola said.

Avangrid and PNM Resources on Monday filed an appeal to the New Mexican Supreme Court against a December decision by the New Mexico's utility regulator NMRC to stop the takeover, Iberdrola said.

The regulator in New Mexico rejected Avangrid's proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources a month ago, saying the deal's risks outweighed its promised benefits to state ratepayers. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANGRID, INC. -0.48% 49.64 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.34% 10.445 Delayed Quote.0.34%
PNM RESOURCES, INC. -0.39% 45.43 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
02:39aAvangrid, PNM Resources Extend Merger Longstop, Appeal Regulator's Deal Rejection
DJ
02:29aIberdrola extends deadline on $8 bln PNM Resources deal to 2023
RE
01/03AVANGRID, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial State..
AQ
2021Vestas Receives 50-MW Wind Turbine Delivery Order In Poland
MT
2021Siemens Gamesa Bags Iberdrola Orders To Maintain 1.9 GW Of Wind Turbines
MT
2021Siemens Gamesa, Iberdrola to Partner on Maintenance Contracts in Spain, Portugal
DJ
2021Iberdrola Awards Vestas Wind-Turbine Contract in Poland
DJ
2021IBERDROLA S A : awards Vestas wind turbine supply contract for Polish project
PU
2021IBERDROLA S A : Barcelona receives the first Caetano hydrogen bus that will soon be refuel..
PU
2021IBERDROLA S A : "Since the beginning of the pandemic, Iberdrola has awarded 22 billion eur..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 37 301 M 42 142 M 42 142 M
Net income 2021 3 595 M 4 061 M 4 061 M
Net Debt 2021 42 789 M 48 343 M 48 343 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 64 501 M 72 833 M 72 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 39 569
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Average target price 11,62 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Resources
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.34%72 833
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.82%179 849
ENEL S.P.A.2.11%82 559
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.34%79 619
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.60%72 247
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.27%63 456