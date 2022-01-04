Iberdrola extends deadline on $8 bln PNM Resources deal to 2023

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Iberdrola's U.S. unit
Avangrid has agreed to extend the deadline to close an
$8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources to
April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal
last month, the Spanish company said on Tuesday in a filing to
the local stock market regulator.
The deal could be extended three months further if both
parties agree, Iberdrola said.
Avangrid and PNM Resources on Monday filed an appeal to the
New Mexican Supreme Court against a December decision by the New
Mexico's utility regulator NMRC to stop the takeover, Iberdrola
said.
The regulator in New Mexico rejected Avangrid's proposed $8
billion acquisition of PNM Resources a month ago, saying the
deal's risks outweighed its promised benefits to state
ratepayers.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)