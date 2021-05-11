Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola ramps up its investments in electric mobility: It has awarded contracts worth 50 million euros to charging infrastructure installers in Spain

05/11/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
iberdrola-acelera-inversiones-movilidad-electrica-adjudica-contratos-millones-euros-instaladores-infraestructura-recarga-espana

NewsBack

10/05/2021

It is making advances with its sustainable mobility plan, which entails installing 150,000 electric chargers in homes, companies and on public roads

Iberdrola ramps up its investments in electric mobility: It has awarded contracts worth 50 million euros to charging infrastructure installers in Spain
  • The roll-out of these chargers and charge solutions will create 200 jobs with 20 supplier companies in eleven regions

Iberdrola is stepping up investments in electric mobility by awarding contracts worth 50 million euros to 20 small and medium-sized companies in eleven Autonomous Regions for the installation of charge points and charge infrastructures in Spain.

These contracts will allow the installation of 3,600 charge points for companies and on public roads, with rapid (50 kW), super-rapid (150 kW) and ultra-rapid (350 kW) chargers, which are currently the most powerful on the market. These contracts will create jobs for 200 workers almost all over Spain.

The selected companies are from regions like Madrid (Elecnor, Hemag, Trenasa, MB and CAD&LAN), Castile-La Mancha (Eiffage), Castile and León (Zener Comunicaciones), the Basque Country (EDS Ingeniería y Montajes, UTE Ozasan-Kayros and Electrotecnia del Urumea), Navarre (Electricidad Bat Vol), the Valencia region (Tecnisat and Vicent Ribera Plana), Murcia (Integralia Energía Instalaciones) and Extremadura (Incalexa Engineering), Catalonia (Plasfoc and Electricidad Boquet), Galicia (Celso Núñez and Aceuve) and Andalusia (Sistem Melesur Energía).

Iberdrola is helping to raise the profile of the infrastructure installation industry and charge solutions for electric vehicles, acting as a driving force in the value chain in future sectors and contributing to the recovery of the economy and job market. In line with this strategy, the company also promotes sustainability criteria among its suppliers, because they have all been required to comply with environmental, social and governance standards (ESG).

Iberdrola's Sustainable Mobility Plan

Iberdrola continues its commitment to transport electrification in its transition strategy towards a decarbonised economy, as a key way of reducing emissions and pollution and ensuring the green recovery.

The company is implementing a sustainable mobility plan with an investment of 150 million euros, resulting in a faster roll-out of charge points for electric vehicles over the coming years.

The initiative entails installing around 150,000 charge points in homes, companies and on the public road network in cities, as well as on the main motorways over the coming years. The commitment to deploying high-efficiency charge points will include the company installing ultra-rapid (350 kW) charge points every 200 kilometres, super-rapid points (150 kW) every 100 kilometres, and rapid (50 kW) points every 50 kilometres.

The company has a single public charge app, which verifies the entire public electric charge infrastructure operational in Spain. The information is available in its Public Charge App and so far includes more than 5,000 of its own and third-party electric vehicle chargers on public roads.

To encourage electric mobility, Iberdrola has entered into more than 50 agreements to roll out infrastructure with administrations, institutions, companies, service stations, dealerships and almost all the electric vehicle manufacturers. The company is the market leader in charge solutions for fleet vehicles in companies and for private individuals, as well as single-family homes and community and resident car parks, where Iberdrola customers charge their electric vehicles with 100% green energy from clean generation sources.

Iberdrola is the first Spanish company to sign the EV100 initiative by The Climate Group, with the objective of speeding up the transition to electric vehicles, committed to electrifying the entire fleet of vehicles and streamlining the charge process for staff at its businesses in Spain and the United Kingdom by 2030.

Access to legal information 
About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is a leading global energy supplier - the third-largest by market capitalisation in the world and the leader in renewables, championing the energy transition towards a low-emissions economy. The group supplies energy to around 100 million people in dozens of countries and has renewable, grid and commercial activities in Europe (Spain, the UK, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the US, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, while counting markets including Japan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland among its growth platforms.

With a workforce of more than 37,000 and assets of over €12.518 billion, it recorded turnover in excess of €33 billion and net profit slightly exceeding €3.61 billion in 2020. The company contributes to the maintenance of 400,000 jobs in its supply chain, with an annual procurement budget of €14 billion. A leader in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has committed more than €120 billion over the last two decades to building a sustainable energy model based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
06:06aIBERDROLA RAMPS UP ITS INVESTMENTS I : It has awarded contracts worth 50 million..
PU
06:04aIBERDROLA S A  : has joined forces with Cooltra and Inetum to increase its suppo..
PU
05/07IBERDROLA S A  : puts its first photovoltaic plant in Teruel into operation
PU
05/07IBERDROLA, S.A.  : quaterly earnings release
05/06IBERDROLA S A  : Launch of the Re-skilling 4 Employment programme, co-led by Ibe..
PU
05/06TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters,..
05/06IBERDROLA SA  : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
MD
05/06Spain pours billions into fight for slice of European electric vehicle sector
RE
05/05Spain's Opdenergy shelves IPO as green power stocks wobble
RE
05/04AVANGRID  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 814 M 44 692 M 44 692 M
Net income 2021 3 740 M 4 540 M 4 540 M
Net Debt 2021 44 254 M 53 725 M 53 725 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 72 629 M 88 325 M 88 172 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 35 637
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 11,92 €
Last Close Price 11,47 €
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.97%88 325
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.05%146 716
ENEL S.P.A.-0.02%102 264
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.30%79 799
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.86%70 198
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.32%64 086