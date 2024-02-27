By Pierre Bertrand

Iberdrola plans to build a solar plant in Sicily, which it said will be the biggest in Italy.

The Spanish utility company said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Ib Vogt to construct a 245-megawatt solar plant on the southern European island.

An additional 60 megawatts could be added to the project, it said.

Italy currently has 60 plants of more than 10 megawatts and the average project in the country is of 26 megawatts, Iberdrola said.

Construction of the Fenix project, which will have capacity to power more than 140,000 homes, is set to begin in March, the company said.

