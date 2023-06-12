Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:06:17 2023-06-12 am EDT
11.53 EUR   +0.26%
05:50aIberdrola to Build Renewable Energy Network Co-Financed by European Investment Bank
DJ
05:45aIberdrola S A : We sign 1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
PU
01:44aIberdrola S A : signs binding agreement to sell 55% of its Mexican business for US$6 billion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola to Build Renewable Energy Network Co-Financed by European Investment Bank

06/12/2023 | 05:50am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola will build a network of 22 renewable-energy plants in Europe after signing a 1 billion euro ($1.07 billion) loan with the European Investment Bank.

The Spanish energy company on Monday said the loan will co-finance the construction of 19 solar power plants and three onshore wind farms in Spain, Portugal and Germany. The projects will have a total installed capacity of 2.2 gigawatts.

The loan is part of the EIB's financing package in support of REPowerEU, the Europan Union's Package of measures to tackle the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Iberdrola said the installations are set to provide energy equal to the average annual energy consumption of more than one million households.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 0549ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.57% 11.555 Delayed Quote.5.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.84% 82.3886 Delayed Quote.14.76%
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 52 260 M 56 206 M 56 206 M
Net income 2023 4 548 M 4 891 M 4 891 M
Net Debt 2023 48 594 M 52 262 M 52 262 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 4,52%
Capitalization 72 384 M 77 849 M 77 849 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 40 920
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,50 €
Average target price 12,02 €
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.17%77 849
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.40%149 875
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.21%77 702
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.14%70 530
ENEL S.P.A.20.74%66 357
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-13.42%44 380
