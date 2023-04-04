Iberdrola to sell gas assets in Mexico for $6 billion

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Iberdrola, Spain's
leading power utility, on Tuesday said it had signed a draft
deal worth $6 billion to sell more than 8,400 megawatts of
combined cycle gas capacity in Mexico to asset manager Mexico
Infrastructure Partners (MIP).
The Spanish company has been openly criticized by Mexico
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for benefiting from past
Mexican governments. The leftist president has accused Iberdrola
of trying to mount a media campaign against his government in
collaboration with his conservative adversaries.
Iberdrola
was fined
by the Energy Regulatory Commission in 2022 for regulatory
breaches.
Despite the sale, Iberdrola said in a statement to the
Spanish stock market regulator that it will carry out new
investments in Mexico to reaffirm its "leadership in the
development of renewable energy in the country."
The agreed value may be modified based on the closing
date of the transaction and other adjustments, Iberdrola said.
The operation has the financial support of the National
Infrastructure Fund of Mexico (Fonadin) and other public
financial entities associated with the government of Mexico.
(Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Mark Porter)