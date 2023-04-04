Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Iberdrola, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:50:07 2023-04-04 pm EDT
11.42 EUR   +0.51%
02:36pIberdrola to sell gas assets in Mexico for $6 billion
RE
01:48pIberdrola to sell gas assets in Mexico for $6 billion
RE
10:07aFourth edition now open Iberdrola Supera Awards EUR300,000 for the best equality projects in sport
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Iberdrola to sell gas assets in Mexico for $6 billion

04/04/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Iberdrola, Spain's leading power utility, on Tuesday said it had signed a draft deal worth $6 billion to sell more than 8,400 megawatts of combined cycle gas capacity in Mexico to asset manager Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP).

The Spanish company has been openly criticized by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for benefiting from past Mexican governments. The leftist president has accused Iberdrola of trying to mount a media campaign against his government in collaboration with his conservative adversaries.

Iberdrola

was fined

by the Energy Regulatory Commission in 2022 for regulatory breaches.

Despite the sale, Iberdrola said in a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator that it will carry out new investments in Mexico to reaffirm its "leadership in the development of renewable energy in the country."

The agreed value may be modified based on the closing date of the transaction and other adjustments, Iberdrola said.

The operation has the financial support of the National Infrastructure Fund of Mexico (Fonadin) and other public financial entities associated with the government of Mexico. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 613 M 56 175 M 56 175 M
Net income 2023 4 446 M 4 839 M 4 839 M
Net Debt 2023 52 078 M 56 680 M 56 680 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 4,48%
Capitalization 71 534 M 78 393 M 77 856 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,36 €
Average target price 11,79 €
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman & President
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.93%77 856
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.29%152 381
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.56%75 102
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.67%73 281
ENEL S.P.A.11.37%61 945
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-4.17%46 760
