27 September 2021

PHOTONEWS

Ignacio Galán: "Talent will be the differential factor for success in the 21st century"

Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán took part in the 3rd Women and Leadership Conference, a business summit organised by 50&50 Gender Leadership Advisory to encourage equality, diversity and inclusiveness and inspire humanistic, innovative leadership.

During his speech, which he delivered remotely, Galán drew attention to the role of enterprise in social progress, saying that "the differential factor for success in the 21st century will be talent, in the same way as capital and technology were in centuries gone by."

The chairman of Iberdrola underlined that talent "is fostered by diversity and contributions from all, regardless of factors like gender and origin." Hence his assertion that it is not merely a "pressing matter of equity and justice," but also