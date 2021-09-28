Log in
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Ignacio Galán: “Talent will be the differential factor for success in the 21st century”

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
27 September 2021

PHOTONEWS

Ignacio Galán: "Talent will be the differential factor for success in the 21st century"

Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán took part in the 3rd Women and Leadership Conference, a business summit organised by 50&50 Gender Leadership Advisory to encourage equality, diversity and inclusiveness and inspire humanistic, innovative leadership.

During his speech, which he delivered remotely, Galán drew attention to the role of enterprise in social progress, saying that "the differential factor for success in the 21st century will be talent, in the same way as capital and technology were in centuries gone by."

The chairman of Iberdrola underlined that talent "is fostered by diversity and contributions from all, regardless of factors like gender and origin." Hence his assertion that it is not merely a "pressing matter of equity and justice," but also

27 September 2021

PHOTONEWS

a "social need," because we need to have all the skills we have within reach."

Female leadership is key to the future

Ignacio Galán said that female leadership as "key to the company's future and development." As well as their knowledge, women bring "a pragmatic approach, determination, solidarity, capacity to anticipate and courage. And also new ways of working and leading," he explained.

The CEO of Iberdrola pointed out that the group's commitment to diversityand equality has created an "equal, diverse and inclusive workplace" and has led to specific actions both within the company and in the rest of society. He mentioned the drive for the work-life balance, salary equality, steps to encourage women to take up senior positions, support for women in STEM careers and the company's support for women's sport among Iberdrola's portfolio of initiatives in this area.

Lastly, Galán said that diverse, inclusive companies are also more innovative and have more capacity to adapt to change and attract more talent. "In short, they are more competitive, efficient, and sustainable," he concluded.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 168 M 43 393 M 43 393 M
Net income 2021 3 614 M 4 219 M 4 219 M
Net Debt 2021 44 469 M 51 917 M 51 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 56 788 M 66 450 M 66 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 38 006
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,20 €
Average target price 11,71 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-21.40%66 450
NEXTERA ENERGY2.09%154 508
ENEL S.P.A.-16.06%82 605
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.63%75 110
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.82%66 113
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.82%59 674