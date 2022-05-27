Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Iberdrola, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/27 03:59:59 pm EDT
11.32 EUR   +0.34%
Mexican regulator fines Spain's Iberdrola subsidiary $466 million

05/27/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish utility company Iberdrola is seen outside its headquarters in Madrid

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulator fined a unit of Spain's Iberdrola 9.15 billion pesos ($466.4 million), arguing they violated a so-called self-supply power generation permit by selling electricity to their partners, according to a regulatory filing.

Iberdrola Energia Monterrey delivered energy to partners in exchange for economic compensation, which constitutes a sale that is not allowed under the self-supply figure for which the permit was granted, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) said in the resolution posted on its website this week.

"The described conduct is unlawful since it affects the legal rights that oblige the permit holder not to sell, resell or by any legal act transfer capacity or electric energy," the resolution said.

Iberdrola did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the fine, which CRE said can still be challenged.

The fine to the Spanish firm, which has been openly criticized by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, comes amid a review of the "self-supply permits" that were issued under the previous government.

The current administration has claimed that companies have misused the permits.

It also comes amid the government's efforts to strengthen the role of the state-run utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), which the president says was affected by the energy reforms of 2013/14.

($1= 19.6063 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 035 M 45 034 M 45 034 M
Net income 2022 4 116 M 4 410 M 4 410 M
Net Debt 2022 43 850 M 46 979 M 46 979 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 71 831 M 76 957 M 76 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 39 692
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,29 €
Average target price 11,87 €
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.41%76 919
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.62%147 416
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.94%87 176
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.37%79 997
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.66%68 693
ENEL S.P.A.-12.23%67 411