Mexican regulator fines Spain's Iberdrola subsidiary $466 million

Iberdrola Energia Monterrey delivered energy to partners in exchange for economic compensation, which constitutes a sale that is not allowed under the self-supply figure for which the permit was granted, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) said in the resolution posted on its website this week.

"The described conduct is unlawful since it affects the legal rights that oblige the permit holder not to sell, resell or by any legal act transfer capacity or electric energy," the resolution said.

Iberdrola did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the fine, which CRE said can still be challenged.

The fine to the Spanish firm, which has been openly criticized by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, comes amid a review of the "self-supply permits" that were issued under the previous government.

The current administration has claimed that companies have misused the permits.

It also comes amid the government's efforts to strengthen the role of the state-run utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), which the president says was affected by the energy reforms of 2013/14.

($1= 19.6063 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler)