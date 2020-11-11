Log in
IBERDROLA, S.A.    IBE   ES0144580Y14

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 04:52:03 am
11.253 EUR   +1.75%
04:26aRenewables Infrastructure Group acquires stake in East Anglia One wind farm
RE
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Renewables Infrastructure Group acquires stake in East Anglia One wind farm

11/11/2020 | 04:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

LONDON (Reuters) - London-listed investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) said it has acquired a 14.3% indirect equity interest in East Anglia One, a 714 megawatt wind farm located off the coast of Suffolk in the North Sea.

East Anglia One is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG). The 2.5 billion pound project was completed earlier this year.

East Anglia One has received a government support scheme "contract-for-difference" subsidy for the next 15 years.

TRIG said the investment is subject to approval from Britain's Crown Estate and is expected to completed by the first quarter of 2021. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA, S.A. 1.67% 11.24 Delayed Quote.20.48%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 2.01% 139.18 End-of-day quote.0.96%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED -0.08% 133.699 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 36 307 M 42 930 M 42 930 M
Net income 2020 3 726 M 4 405 M 4 405 M
Net Debt 2020 39 561 M 46 777 M 46 777 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 67 763 M 80 042 M 80 123 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 35 816
Free-Float 94,7%
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,20 €
Last Close Price 11,06 €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.20.48%80 042
NEXTERA ENERGY24.73%147 930
ENEL S.P.A.13.84%96 675
ORSTED A/S54.06%70 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.59%70 210
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.06%68 545
