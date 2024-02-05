Stock IBE IBERDROLA, S.A.
Iberdrola, S.A.

Equities

IBE

ES0144580Y14

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - BME
 11:35:31 2024-02-05 am EST 		After market 01:15:00 pm
11.02 EUR -0.32% Intraday chart for Iberdrola, S.A. 11.04 +0.23%
06:38pm Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
Feb. 02 TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale- sources RE
Latest news about Iberdrola, S.A.

Stock pickers power up battered renewables as rates fall RE
IBERDROLA SA : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
Big turnout expected in New York offshore wind power auction RE
IBERDROLA SA : Barclays lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral ZD
Global markets live: Charles Schwab, Apple, Spirit Airlines, BP, Visa... Our Logo
Iberdrola Enters Agreement with NBIM Iberian for Renewable Asset Development in Iberian Peninsula MT
Iberdrola sells stake in renewable projects to Norway's sovereign fund for $333 mln RE
Norway's Wealth Fund Buys 49% Stake in Solar, Wind Portfolio From Iberdrola For EUR307 Million DJ
Businesses aren't doing enough to address green skills shortages - report RE
Iberdrola's ScottishPower Opens Tenders for $6.89 Billion of Electric Grid Project Contracts DJ
British energy regulator eases ban on forced pre-pay meters RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
Equinor and BP cancel contract to sell offshore wind power to New York RE
Utilities Gain on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup DJ
Iberdrola: commissioning of power plant in Mexico CF
GE: Topolobampo 3 power plant commissioned in Mexico CF
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Tuesday Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Tuesday Afternoon MT
Avangrid Shares Rise After Termination of Merger Deal With PNM Resources MT
Global markets live: HSBC, Baidu, Exxon Mobil, Geely, Tesla... Our Logo
Avangrid Terminates Proposed PNM Resources Buyout MT
Chart Iberdrola, S.A.

Chart Iberdrola, S.A.
Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity, and renewable energy (51%): 163,032 GWh produced in 2022 and broken down by country between Spain (56,698 GWh), Mexico (55,938 GWh), the United States (22,711 GWh), Brazil (14,751 GWh), the United Kingdom (7,823 GWh), and others (5,111 GWh); - transmission and distribution of electricity (49%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (42.4%), United Kingdom (18.1%), Brazil (15.9%), United States (14.6%), Mexico (7.5%) and others (1.5%) .
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-02-22 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Iberdrola, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
11.05 EUR
Average target price
12.29 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.21%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-7.20% 74 397 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-6.36% 119 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-3.27% 74 871 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-8.96% 67 760 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+9.10% 41 427 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-5.06% 41 350 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-4.49% 38 191 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
-8.98% 35 523 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-5.22% 34 193 M $
DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY Stock Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
+2.03% 34 170 M $
Other Electric Utilities
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Iberdrola, S.A. - BME
  4. News Iberdrola, S.A.
  5. Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past
