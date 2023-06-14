Spain's energy firms look to central Europe markets for green hydrogen deals

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Cepsa
signed on Wednesday two agreements aimed at shipping
green hydrogen between Spain and the Netherlands, a day after
renewable energy giant Iberdrola took a similar step.
The two Spanish companies are vying to become green hydrogen
leaders, with planned investments worth billions of euros. The
recent agreements will help them sell part of their expected
production of green hydrogen and derivatives to industrial
customers eager to decarbonise in Europe's economic powerhouse,
Germany, and neighbouring countries via the Netherlands.
Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy and is
seen as key to decarbonise Europe's economy in the future.
However, given its cost, green hydrogen projects in general are
often not competitive without subsidies.
The agreement Cepsa signed on Wednesday with Yara Clean
Ammonia, which is part of Norway's Yara International,
will help establish a green hydrogen maritime corridor between
the Spanish port of Algeciras, nearby Cepsa's green hydrogen
hub, and the Dutch port of Rotterdam.
Cepsa, which is partly owned by United Arab Emirates
sovereign fund Mubadala, also signed a deal with Dutch company
Gasunie to get access to its green hydrogen transport network in
the Netherlands.
The Cepsa announcement follows Iberdrola's move on Tuesday,
when it signed two agreements with the same goal: establishing a
maritime corridor between Spain and the Netherlands.
Cepsa has pledged to invest 3 billion euros ($3.24
billion)in its flagship green hydrogen project in the Spanish
region of Andalusia. The plan includes a 1 billion euro green
ammonia plant.
Iberdrola's executive chairman Ignacio Galan said on Tuesday
that the company's planned investments in green hydrogen top 3
billion euros, including a 750 million euro plant in Huelva to
produce green ammonia.
($1 = 0.9267 euros)
(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Inti Landauro and
Louise Heavens)