Turning around Siemens Gamesa will be 'multi-year' exercise - Siemens Energy CEO
05/23/2022 | 04:12am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fixing all the operational issues at struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa will take several years, the chief executive of main shareholder Siemens Energy told journalists on Monday.
The comments by Christian Bruch came after Siemens Energy presented a 4.05 billion euro ($4.29 billion) takeover bid for the 33% it does not yet own in Siemens Gamesa.
($1 = 0.9437 euros)
