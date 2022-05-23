Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Iberdrola, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/23 04:32:16 am EDT
11.11 EUR   +0.09%
04:12aTurning around Siemens Gamesa will be 'multi-year' exercise - Siemens Energy CEO
RE
05/20IBERDROLA S A : to test the world's first ultra-efficient high-pressure electrolyser in the UK
PU
05/20IBERDROLA SA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Turning around Siemens Gamesa will be 'multi-year' exercise - Siemens Energy CEO

05/23/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Siemens Gamesa sign displayed at headquarters in Zamudio

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fixing all the operational issues at struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa will take several years, the chief executive of main shareholder Siemens Energy told journalists on Monday.

The comments by Christian Bruch came after Siemens Energy presented a 4.05 billion euro ($4.29 billion) takeover bid for the 33% it does not yet own in Siemens Gamesa.

($1 = 0.9437 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.14% 11.115 Delayed Quote.6.63%
SIEMENS AG 0.92% 116.18 Delayed Quote.-24.63%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 0.77% 17.065 Delayed Quote.-24.70%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 6.51% 17.835 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 42 141 M 44 457 M 44 457 M
Net income 2022 4 116 M 4 343 M 4 343 M
Net Debt 2022 43 880 M 46 291 M 46 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 70 529 M 74 405 M 74 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 39 692
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,10 €
Average target price 11,89 €
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.63%74 405
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.71%139 912
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.70%84 558
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.04%78 000
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.07%67 037
ENEL S.P.A.-13.10%65 641