  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:10 2022-10-26 am EDT
9.914 EUR   +0.53%
02:58aIberdrola Nine-Month Earnings Rose on Strong U.S., Brazil Performance; Backs Profit Guidance
DJ
02:51aU.S., Brazil boost Iberdrola's profit, offset Spanish woes
RE
10/25Iberdrola Splits CEO, Chairman Roles; New Chief Executive Named
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., Brazil boost Iberdrola's profit, offset Spanish woes

10/26/2022 | 02:51am EDT
An electric vehicle is plugged into an Iberdrola charging station in Bilbao

MADRID (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Iberdrola posted a 29% rise in nine-month net profit on Wednesday as a strong performance in the U.S. and Brazilian markets and bigger investments in renewables offset a fall at home in Spain.

The company reported a net profit of 3.1 billion euros ($3.09 billion) for the January-September period and said geographical diversification allowed it to maximise growth and benefit from positive currency swings.

In Spain, however, net profit fell by 14%, hampered by summer droughts, Iberdrola said.

The company's investments were 14.2% higher than in the same period last year, with 90% allocated to renewables and smart grids to accelerate electrification and energy independence from fossil fuels, it said.

Energy prices in Europe have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which has hit markets that were still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with additional uncertainty and supply disruptions.

"Accelerating investments in electrification will allow us to be less dependent on the volatility of oil and gas and generate more growth and more jobs, as this set of results show," Executive Chairman Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped by 17% to 9.53 billion euros.

Iberdrola reiterated a forecast for an annual net profit of between 4 billion and 4.2 billion euros. 

It also said it had approved an interim dividend, payable in January 2023, of 0.18 euros per share.

($1 = 1.0033 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.21% 5.3056 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 1.86% 9.862 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 90.91 Delayed Quote.20.30%
WTI -0.04% 84.744 Delayed Quote.12.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 46 711 M 46 595 M 46 595 M
Net income 2022 4 254 M 4 244 M 4 244 M
Net Debt 2022 44 312 M 44 202 M 44 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 61 525 M 61 371 M 61 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 39 737
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Average target price 11,72 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.26%61 371
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.74%143 979
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.17%68 659
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.98%68 289
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.82%54 954
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED83.73%44 262