U.S. trade gambit puts Mexican energy policies in firing line

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to
formally challenge Mexico's energy policies brings to a head a
dispute that has grown steadily between President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador and some of his country's top trade allies and
investors since he took power in late 2018.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it would request
dispute settlement talks with Mexico under a North American
trade deal over policies championed by Lopez Obrador that
Washington argues treat American companies unfairly.
Canada quickly said it would join the U.S. complaint over
those policies, which have helped to cloud investor sentiment in
Mexico since the government first began trying to rework
existing contracts in the sector in 2019.
Lopez Obrador, a leftist energy nationalist, responded
defiantly, telling reporters that Mexico was not violating the
United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and that his
administration would defend its policies rigorously.
However, Carlos Vejar, a former Mexican trade negotiator,
said Lopez Obrador's government would likely struggle to argue
its case under the trade pact, which came into effect in 2020 as
a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"It looks difficult for Mexico to defend all the measures
that are being identified," Vejar said.
Lopez Obrador has spent billions of dollars trying to revive
state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and has
changed the law to favor national power utility Comision Federal
de Electricidad (CFE) over private-sector energy investors.
Business associations argue the policies have led to unjust
treatment of private firms like Talos Energy and
Spain's Iberdrola, and breach laws liberalizing the
energy market passed under the previous Mexican government.
The Mexican president says tweaks he made to USMCA give
Mexico the right to put the interests of the state first.
Despite setbacks in lower tribunals that he says back his
adversaries, Lopez Obrador has persisted in tightening state
control of energy, and in April won a partial victory in
Mexico's Supreme Court on measures giving precedence to CFE.
However, the challenge thrown down to Mexico by the office
of the U.S. Trade Representative has escalated the dispute and,
if unresolved, could lead to punitive U.S. tariffs.
Mexico's economy ministry said it was willing to reach a
"mutually satisfactory" solution to the dispute. How it pans out
is likely to be closely watched by investors from Europe and
other parts of the world also irked by Mexico's policies.
Vejar, the former trade negotiator, said a resolution could
be reached within a year if the controversy goes to dispute
panels. But a lasting fix would likely depend on whether Lopez
Obrador was prepared to negotiate a compromise, he added.
The USTR step was quickly hailed by the private sector in
the United States, which is by far Mexico's biggest trade
partner and the main source of its foreign direct investment.
Ken Salazar, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, said in June
that Mexico's energy policies had put at risk some $30 billion
in existing and planned U.S. investment projects in Mexico.
The U.S. challenge is a setback for Lopez Obrador, who only
last week met with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington.
There, the Mexican president said U.S. companies were primed to
invest billions of dollars in his country's energy sector.
Lopez Obrador also announced that Biden had agreed to
increase the number of work visas for Mexicans in the United
States, although Washington has yet to confirm that.
U.S. allies of Mexico say business disputes with Mexico are
not helping them build support for visas among employers.
"(Lopez Obrador) can't go after American businesses and then
at the same time say: 'I need more work visas'," said Henry
Cuellar, a Democratic congressman from Texas and staunch
advocate of free trade between the United States and Mexico.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson
in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)