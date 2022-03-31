Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK customers struggle to submit energy readings before price spike

03/31/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Electricity pylons are seen in Wellingborough

LONDON (Reuters) - British energy customers reported problems attempting to submit gas and electricity meter readings on Thursday, a day before prices are set to soar, with many providers' websites appearing to be unreachable or offline.

From April, the cap on the most widely used tariffs imposed by Britain's energy regulator is due to rise by 54%, meaning energy bills for some 22 million customers will go up by hundreds of pounds.

Consumer advice groups have advised people to submit readings for their electric and gas usage before the rise comes into effect on Friday to avoid being charged a higher rate for energy they used before then.

But many customers on social reported problems accessing the websites of some major providers such as Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas, owned by Centrica, Shell Energy, and E.ON, or being able to log into their accounts.

Scottish Power, owned by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, said it was working to resolve an issue with its website and told customers they could submit meter reading via an automated telephone line instead.

British Gas had no immediate comment while the other companies were not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
06:14aUK customers struggle to submit energy readings before price spike
RE
03/30UK Regulator Supports GBP3.4 Billion Project to Build Subsea Power Links Between Scotla..
DJ
03/30IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/28IBERDROLA S A : Chairman, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, attends Doha Forum
PU
03/27IBERDROLA S A : More than 11,000 people take part in the 9th Run Against Cancer in Madrid ..
PU
03/25IBERDROLA S A : sends more than eight tonnes of humanitarian material to Ukraine
PU
03/24IBERDROLA SA : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03/22Spain mulls price cap for gas plants to bring down power bills
RE
03/22Scottish Power to exit the UK industrial and commercial energy market
RE
03/21IBERDROLA S A : reforests with more than 2 million trees in the last two years and 80,000 ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 764 M 46 611 M 46 611 M
Net income 2022 4 101 M 4 577 M 4 577 M
Net Debt 2022 43 428 M 48 469 M 48 469 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 63 146 M 70 475 M 70 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 38 702
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,94 €
Average target price 11,72 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.53%70 475
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.42%167 815
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.27%85 828
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.07%76 866
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.74%69 256
ENEL S.P.A.-13.47%69 148