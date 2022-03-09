Log in
UK's ScottishPower, Shell to invest in offshore wind infrastructure

03/09/2022 | 04:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: A dog runs on the beach in front of the Redcar Wind Farm in Teesside

LONDON (Reuters) - Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power and Shell said on Wednesday they will invest 75 million pounds ($99 million) in infrastructure and facilities to support the growth of the offshore wind industry in Scotland.

The two companies were awarded seabed rights to develop two floating wind projects in Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing tender in January.

They said they would invest 50 million pounds in supply chain stimulus funds for those two projects, which have a total capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW).

A further 25 million pounds of funding will come from Scottish Power for its 2 GW fixed foundation offshore wind project which also won seabed rights in ScotWind.

Collectively, the planned projects have the potential to create enough clean energy to power almost 8.5 million homes.

Applications to the funds will open up later in the year, ScottishPower said.

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 777 M 44 405 M 44 405 M
Net income 2022 4 086 M 4 450 M 4 450 M
Net Debt 2022 44 270 M 48 209 M 48 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 59 981 M 65 318 M 65 318 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 38 702
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.32%65 318
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.22%160 847
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.54%81 144
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.95%71 905
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.82%66 101
ENEL S.P.A.-18.79%63 319