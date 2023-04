Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell.

Weak economic data caused a flight to safety in financial markets, lifting bond and utility-stock prices. The utility sector's role as a defensive area of the stock market was usurped in recent weeks as the Spanish power producer Iberdrola signed an agreement to sell 8,539 megawatts of combined cycle gas and wind assets to Mexico for about $6 billion.

