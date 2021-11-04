4 November 2021

PHOTONEWS

"We have the technology, social consensus and financial resources, but we need to be faster when it comes to decarbonisation"

Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán took part in The New York Times Climate Hub meeting organised in the context of COP 26 which is currently taking place in Glasgow. The panel discussion dealt with the most urgent questions of our time: How can we adapt and prosper on a warming planet?

During the interview, Galán emphasised the following ideas: