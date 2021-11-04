Log in
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
"We have the technology, social consensus and financial resources, but we need to be faster when it comes to decarbonisation"

11/04/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
4 November 2021

PHOTONEWS

"We have the technology, social consensus and financial resources, but we need to be faster when it comes to decarbonisation"

Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán took part in The New York Times Climate Hub meeting organised in the context of COP 26 which is currently taking place in Glasgow. The panel discussion dealt with the most urgent questions of our time: How can we adapt and prosper on a warming planet?

During the interview, Galán emphasised the following ideas:

  • "The world has the technology, the social consensus and financial resources needed to achieve the energy transition, but political leaders and financial institutions, the business sector and consumers need to act together to make it happen and speed up the change."
  • "We have to move from words to deeds. We have to move more quickly to decarbonise. Time is running out!

  • He said that "stable, predictable regulation and legal security are needed to speed up investment in more competitive renewable energies, storage and networks, the three essential elements to make the energy transition a success".
  • It has been 20 years since Iberdrola started doing things differently. "In those years, clean energy was not considered a solution, but we drafted a revolutionary business plan that entailed generating energy differently. We came up against a lot of opposition from competitors. Investors and regulators did not understand this movement. But we were certain that we were on the right road, and we were right".

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 664 M 43 447 M 43 447 M
Net income 2021 3 586 M 4 136 M 4 136 M
Net Debt 2021 42 774 M 49 341 M 49 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 62 618 M 72 524 M 72 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 39 569
Free-Float 95,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 11,55 €
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.33%72 524
NEXTERA ENERGY10.49%167 253
ENEL S.P.A.-12.32%85 400
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.99%78 888
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.73%66 230
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.39%61 025