Security IBE

IBERDROLA, S.A.

Equities IBE ES0144580Y14

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:13:11 2023-09-01 am EDT Intraday chart for Iberdrola, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.86 EUR -0.89% -1.00% -0.69%
What's happening with offshore wind? Alphavalue
IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan remains Neutral MD

What's happening with offshore wind?

Today at 10:38 am

Latest news about Iberdrola, S.A.

What's happening with offshore wind? Alphavalue
IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan remains Neutral MD
IBERDROLA SA : RBC maintains a Buy rating MD
Orsted Loses a Quarter of its Market Value After Warning on US Offshore Wind DJ
IBERDROLA SA : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays MD
Correction: Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis JV Divests Wind Farms in Poland MT
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis JV Divests Wind Farms in Poland MT
FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up 0.2% After ECB Strikes Dovish Tone DJ
IBERDROLA : 1H23: 2023 net profit to grow by high single digits Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/27/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
IBERDROLA SA : UBS keeps its Buy rating MD
IBERDROLA SA : Jefferies sticks Neutral MD
IBERDROLA SA : RBC remains its Buy rating MD
IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral MD
IBERDROLA CHAIRMAN SANCHEZ GALAN: ENERGY POLICY AND REGULATION… RE
Iberdrola Posts Higher H1 Net Profit, Revenue MT
Transcript : Iberdrola, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Iberdrola Raises 2023 Profit Outlook After 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Rose DJ
Iberdrola raises 2023 outlook after 21% profit increase RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as ECB Outlook in Focus DJ
Iberdrola, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
IBERDROLA SA : Jefferies sticks Neutral MD
Spain's Iberdrola, UAE's Masdar to Jointly Invest in Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm MT
Correction to Iberdrola Article DJ
Iberdrola Sells Stake in Germany Offshore Wind Farm to Masdar in $415 Million Deal DJ

Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity, and renewable energy (65.9%): 155,150 GWh produced in 2021 and broken down by country between Spain (60,186 GWh), Mexico (54,296 GWh), the United States (22,014 GWh), Brazil (7,374 GWh), the United Kingdom (6,708 GWh), and other (4,572 GWh); - transmission and distribution of electricity (34.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (36.7%), the United Kingdom (15.8%), Brazil (18.3%), the United States (14.8%), Mexico (8.9%) and other (5.5%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2023-10-24 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Iberdrola, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
10.96EUR
Average target price
12.37EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.85%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

