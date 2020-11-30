Iberpapel Gestión S A : agrees to pay an interim dividend of 0.20 per share from 2020 profits

Press release | Dividend

Iberpapel agrees to pay an interim dividend of €0.20

per share from 2020 profits

Madrid, 30 November 2020

At a meeting held on 26 November 2020, the Board of Directors of Iberpapel resolved to pay an interim dividend against 2020 profits in the amount of €0.20 per share (before withholding tax).

The dividend will be paid out on 18 December 2020.

