Iberpapel Gestión S A : agrees to pay an interim dividend of 0.20 per share from 2020 profits

Press release | Dividend
Iberpapel agrees to pay an interim dividend of €0.20
per share from 2020 profits
Madrid, 30 November 2020
At a meeting held on 26 November 2020, the Board of Directors of Iberpapel resolved to pay an interim dividend against 2020 profits in the amount of €0.20 per share (before withholding tax).
The dividend will be paid out on 18 December 2020.
