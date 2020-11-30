Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Iberpapel Gestión, S.A.    IBG   ES0147561015

IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN, S.A.

(IBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iberpapel Gestión S A : agrees to pay an interim dividend of 0.20 per share from 2020 profits

11/30/2020 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release | Dividend

Iberpapel agrees to pay an interim dividend of €0.20

per share from 2020 profits

Madrid, 30 November 2020

At a meeting held on 26 November 2020, the Board of Directors of Iberpapel resolved to pay an interim dividend against 2020 profits in the amount of €0.20 per share (before withholding tax).

The dividend will be paid out on 18 December 2020.

For more information

Deva

Marián Casado - mcasado@deva.es91 360 17 20 - 607 35 68 20

Juan Torres - jtorres@deva.es91 360 17 20 - 666 58 28 37

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iberpapel Gestion SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:44:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN, S.A.
06:45aIBERPAPEL GESTIÓN S A : agrees to pay an interim dividend of 0.20 per share fro..
PU
10/30IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN S A : posts profit of 1.14 million despite stoppage to carry ..
PU
07/29IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN S A : posts 6.03 million net profit despite unprecedented cir..
PU
07/07IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN S A : posts first-quarter net profit of 3.31 million
PU
2019IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019IBERPAPEL GESTION SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018IBERPAPEL GESTION SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018IBERPAPEL GESTION SA : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 100 existing shares
FA
2018IBERPAPEL GESTION SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2020 8,35 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net cash 2020 58,3 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 186 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberpapel Gestión, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,80 €
Last Close Price 17,05 €
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iñigo Echevarria Canales Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Gonzalez Guiterrez Finance Director
Carlos Avello Iturriagagoitia Technical Director
Néstor Basterra Larroudé Vice Chairman
Iñaki Usandizaga Aranzadi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERPAPEL GESTIÓN, S.A.-33.14%223
SUZANO S.A.34.58%14 029
METSÄ BOARD OYJ27.94%3 259
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-11.94%2 228
DOMTAR CORPORATION-19.12%1 707
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.91%1 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ