July 24, 2024 at 03:23 am EDT
Iberpapel posts a profit of €10.33 million in 1H24
Jul 23, 2024
Iberpapel recognised a net profit of €10.33 million in the first six months of 2024, with the market showing signs of slight recovery.
Destocking by customers and the increase in pulp prices boosted demand for and production of European UWF paper. Prices trended somewhat higher during the second quarter but remain considerably lower year-on-year (having reached record levels in the same period of last year).
The Group was also affected by exceptionally low electricity prices which, despite the operating improvements made, obliged it to idle the co-generation plant for 40% of production time, with a significant impact on earnings.
In this complex environment, Iberpapel recorded first-half EBITDA of €17.72 million, down 9.22% from 1H23. Revenue amounted to €123.71 million, a year-on-year decrease of 8.13% from the €134.66 million reported in 1H23.
(€ million)
First-half 2024
First-half 2023
Revenue
123.71
134.66
EBITDA
17.72
19.52
Profit after tax
10.33
10.72
Iberpapel Gestion SA is a Spain-based holding company engaged in the paper industry. The Company operates through three divisions: Forestry, involved in the acquisition and cultivation of eucalyptus plantations in Argentina, Uruguay and Spain; Industrial, focused on the production of bleached pulp and paper products, and Commercial, specialized on the distribution of products such as printing and photocopy paper, offset paper, light-coated paper, laser printing paper, paper bags and envelopes. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Distribuidora Papelera SA, Moliner Dominguez y Cia SA, Ibereucaliptos SA, Papelera Guipuzcoana de Zicunaga SA, Central de Suministros de Artes Graficas Papel SA and Copaimex SA, among others. The Companyâs major shareholders include ONCHENA, SL and BESTINVER GESTION, SA.