Jul 28, 2023

Iberpapel reported €10.72 million of net profit in the first six months of 2023, year-on-year

growth of 42.16%, despite the slowdown in demand in Europe and growth in imports from

Asian countries, which prompted a reduction in paper sales.

Revenue from energy sales also declined during the first half due to the partial stoppage of the

gas CHP plant on account of its scant profitability in the current price and market environment.

As a result, revenue declined by 17.86% to €134.66 million. However, EBITDA registered

growth of 31.64% to €19.5 million, up from €14.83 million in 1H22. This growth was shaped

by a reduction in variable costs, mainly the cost of energy and some raw materials, albeit still

above the levels observed prior to the energy crisis, as well as astute sales management by

Iberpapel.

(€ million) 1H23 1H22 Revenue 134.66 163.93 EBITDA 19.52 14.83 Profit after tax 10.72 7.54

Press release