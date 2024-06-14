IBERSOL, SGPS S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

Beginning of trading under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 13th June 2024 and pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("Regulation (EU) No 596/2014") and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052"), as well as to the resolution approved by the General Meeting of May 29, 2024, Ibersol, SGPS S.A. ("Ibersol" or "Company") informs that the implementation of the share buyback program that was duly communicated to the market will begin ("Buyback Program").

This program, to be implemented up until 31th May 2025, aims to reduce Ibersol's share capital by extinguishing a maximum of 4.151.481 Ibersol common shares to be acquired under the program.

In this context, the Buyback Program will be carried out according to the following terms and conditions: