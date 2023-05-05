Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Ibersol, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBS   PTIBS0AM0008

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

(IBS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05:13:21 2023-05-05 am EDT
6.980 EUR   +3.25%
05:09aIbersol Sgps S A : Corporate governance report 2022
PU
04/26Ibersol Sgps S A : informa sobre Resultados 2022
PU
03/13Ibersol Sgps S A : informs Financial Calendar 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ibersol SGPS S A : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022

05/05/2023 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

IBERSOL - SGPS, SA

Publicly Listed Company

Head Office: Edifício Península, Praça do Bom Sucesso, n.º 105 a 159 - 9º andar, 4150 - 146 Porto

Share Capital: 46.000.000 euros

Registered at the Porto Commercial Registry Office under the single registration and tax identification number

501669477

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022

1

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REPORT 2022

IBERSOL, SGPS SA.

Listed Company with share capital of 46,000,000 euros, with registered office at Praça do Bom Sucesso, nºs 105/159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Oporto, registered in the Companies Register of Oporto under registration and fiscal identification number 501669477.

PART I - SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A. SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE 1.Share Capital structure.

The share capital of Ibersol,SGPS SA. amounts to 46,000,000 Euros, fully subscribed and paid, represented by 46,000,000 ordinary registered shares with a par value of 1 euro per share, all carrying the same rights and obligations. All the shares representing the share capital are admitted to trading on the regulated market Euronext Lisbon.

2. Share transmission and ownership restrictions.

There are no restrictions under Company's By-laws, in particular under 4th and 5th articles thereof, on the transferability of the shares, nor any clause requiring consent to the transfer of the shares, nor any type of limitation on ownership of the shares, not existing any identification of shareholders who are holders of special rights, nor are there any control mechanisms provided for in an eventual system of employee participation in the capital, insofar as the voting rights are not exercised directly by them.

3. Own shares.

At 31st December 2022 Ibersol SGPS SA. held 3.640.423 of its own shares, corresponding to near 7,914% of the share capital, with a nominal value of one euro per share, at an overall acquisition cost of 11.410.226,58 euros (which would correspond to a percentage of about 7,914% of voting rigths) - having acquired 40.442 own shares during the year of 2022.

4. Significant agreements to which the company is a party to and which become effective, are amended or terminate upon a change of control of the company following a takeover bid, and the effects thereof .

Notwithstanding the below mentioned, the company is not a party to any significant agreements that come into force, are amended or terminate in the event of a change of control of the company following a takeover bid, or that determine payments or the assumption of costs by the company in the event of a change of control

2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

or change in the composition of the board of directors and which may affect the economic interest in the transfer of shares and the free assessment by shareholders of the performance of directors.

Nevertheless, the franchise contracts of several international brands operated by Ibersol SGPS, S.A.'s subsidiaries provide for requirements and conditions to be met prior to the transfer of equity interests, issue of equity instruments and/or change of control in those subsidiaries, as well as to the transfer of the business or certain assets of those subsidiaries, which include, among others: the prior consent of the franchisors, information obligations and several transfer procedures, possible payment of charges or fees, as well as the right of first refusal in favour of the franchisors. The franchise contracts in respect of certain international brands provide for the possibility of termination in the event of a change of control of Ibersol SGPS, S.A. without the franchisor's prior consent.

There are some financing arrangements to Ibersol SGPS, S.A. and its subsidiaries providing creditors the right accelerate / deem due the debt if there is a change of shareholder control. On 31 December 2022, there were no financings under these conditions. There are no agreements between the company and the members of the management body or workers that provide for compensation in the event of a resignation of the worker, dismissal without just cause or termination of the employment relationship following a takeover bid.

5. Regime to which the renewal or revocation of defensive measures is subject, in particular those that provide for the limitation of the number of votes that can be held or exercised by a single shareholder, individually or in concert with other shareholders.

No defensive measures were adopted within the Company, nor any regime on their renewal or revocation, and according to the statutory terms, each share corresponds to one vote, with no eventual restrictions on voting rights or dependence on limitations of ownership of a number or percentage of shares, there are also no deadlines imposed for the exercise of voting rights that exceed or change the legally established and there are no systems in this context for highlighting rights of patrimonial content.

6. Shareholders agreements.

The Company is not aware of the existing of any shareholders' agreement that could lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights, or leading to a concerted exercise of voting rights.

II.Qualifying shareholdings and Bonds helds

7. Qualifying Shareholdings.

At 31 December 2022 according to the notifications received by the Company and in accordance with articles 16th and 20th of the Securities Code, the shareholders that have a qualifying shareholding of at least 5% of the share capital of Ibersol,SGPS SA. are as follows:

3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Shareholders

nº shares

% share capital

ATPS - SGPS, S.A. (*)

Directly

26 004 023

56,53%

António Alberto Guerra Leal Teixeira

3 314

0,01%

António Carlos Vaz Pinto Sousa

3 495

0,01%

Total attributable

26 010 832

56,55%

Magallanes Value Investors SGIIC

Total attributable

2 309 200

5,02%

Bestinver Gestion SGIIC

Total attributable

3 316 600

7,21%

FMR LLC

Fidelity Managemment & Research Company LLC

1 529 492

3,32%

Cobas Asset Management SGIIC

Total attributable

1 894 371

4,12%

  1. The voting rights attributable to the ATPS- SGPS, SA are also attributable to António Pinto de Sousa and Alberto Teixeira under subparagraph b) and c) of paragraph 1 of Article 20 and paragraph 1 of Article 21, both of the Securities Code, by virtue of these latter hold the domain of that company, in which they participate indirectly through respectively CALUM - SERVIÇOS E GESTÃO, SA. with the NIPC 513799486 and DUNBAR - SERVIÇOS E GESTÃO, SA with the NIPC 513799257 (in which they hold the majority of the share capital), which together, each with a holding of 25.02%, hold the majority of the share capital of ATPS-SGPS,SA.

8. Number of shares and bonds held by the Governing Bodies members - Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

Number of Shares directly or indirectly held in Ibersol, SGPS SA:

Board of Directors:

Chairman- Dr. António Alberto Guerra Leal Teixeira

3,314 shares of the capital of Ibersol SGPS, SA.

5.100 shares representing 51,0% of the capital of Dunbar - Serviços e Gestão, SA.

Dunbar - Serviços e Gestão, SA. holds 2,840 shares representing 25,02% of the capital of ATPS, SGPS, SA.

4

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

ATPS, SGPS, SA. on 31/12/2022 holds 26,004,023 shares of Ibersol SGPS, SA representing 56,53% of the share capital of Ibersol, SGPS, SA.

Vice-Chairman- Dr. António Carlos Vaz Pinto de Sousa

3,495 shares of the capital of Ibersol SGPS, SA.

9,996 shares representing 99,96% of the capital of CALUM - Serviços e Gestão, SA.

CALUM - Serviços e Gestão, SA. holds 2,840 shares representing 25,02% of the capital of ATPS, SGPS, SA. ATPS, SGPS, SA. on 31/12/2022 holds 26,004,023 shares of Ibersol SGPS, SA representing 56,53% of the share capital of Ibersol, SGPS, SA.

Director- Eng.ª Maria Deolinda Fidalgo do Couto

Holds 6,831 shares, representing 0.01% of the capital of Ibersol SGPS, SA

Director- Prof. Doctor Juan Carlos Vázquez-Dodero de Bonifaz

Does not hold any shares of the company.

Director- Dr.ª Maria do Carmo Guedes Antunes de Oliveira

Does not hold any shares of the company.

Statutory Audit Committee:

Chairman- Dr. Hermínio António Paulos Afonso

Does not hold any shares of the company.

Member- Dr. Carlos Alberto Alves Lourenço

Does not hold any shares of the company.

Member- Dr.ª Maria José Martins Lourenço da Fonseca

Does not hold any shares of the company.

Substitute- Dr. Joaquim Jorge Amorim Machado

Does not hold any shares of the company.

9. Board of Directors qualification due to share capital increase.

Under article 4th number 2 of the Company's By-laws, the share capital may be increased to one hundred million euros, in one or more increases, by resolution of the Board of Directors, which shall determine the form and conditions of subscription and categories of shares to be issued from among those provided in the By-laws articles or others permitted by law. This statutory provision was subject to renewal through a resolution of the General Meeting of June 29, 2020, which approved this renewal of the powers conferred to the Board of

5

Disclaimer

Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 09:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer