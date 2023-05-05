Ibersol SGPS S A : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT IBERSOL - SGPS, SA Publicly Listed Company Head Office: Edifício Península, Praça do Bom Sucesso, n.º 105 a 159 - 9º andar, 4150 - 146 Porto Share Capital: 46.000.000 euros Registered at the Porto Commercial Registry Office under the single registration and tax identification number 501669477 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022 1

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022 IBERSOL, SGPS SA. Listed Company with share capital of 46,000,000 euros, with registered office at Praça do Bom Sucesso, nºs 105/159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Oporto, registered in the Companies Register of Oporto under registration and fiscal identification number 501669477. PART I - SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE A. SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE 1.Share Capital structure. The share capital of Ibersol,SGPS SA. amounts to 46,000,000 Euros, fully subscribed and paid, represented by 46,000,000 ordinary registered shares with a par value of 1 euro per share, all carrying the same rights and obligations. All the shares representing the share capital are admitted to trading on the regulated market Euronext Lisbon. 2. Share transmission and ownership restrictions. There are no restrictions under Company's By-laws, in particular under 4th and 5th articles thereof, on the transferability of the shares, nor any clause requiring consent to the transfer of the shares, nor any type of limitation on ownership of the shares, not existing any identification of shareholders who are holders of special rights, nor are there any control mechanisms provided for in an eventual system of employee participation in the capital, insofar as the voting rights are not exercised directly by them. 3. Own shares. At 31st December 2022 Ibersol SGPS SA. held 3.640.423 of its own shares, corresponding to near 7,914% of the share capital, with a nominal value of one euro per share, at an overall acquisition cost of 11.410.226,58 euros (which would correspond to a percentage of about 7,914% of voting rigths) - having acquired 40.442 own shares during the year of 2022. 4. Significant agreements to which the company is a party to and which become effective, are amended or terminate upon a change of control of the company following a takeover bid, and the effects thereof . Notwithstanding the below mentioned, the company is not a party to any significant agreements that come into force, are amended or terminate in the event of a change of control of the company following a takeover bid, or that determine payments or the assumption of costs by the company in the event of a change of control 2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT or change in the composition of the board of directors and which may affect the economic interest in the transfer of shares and the free assessment by shareholders of the performance of directors. Nevertheless, the franchise contracts of several international brands operated by Ibersol SGPS, S.A.'s subsidiaries provide for requirements and conditions to be met prior to the transfer of equity interests, issue of equity instruments and/or change of control in those subsidiaries, as well as to the transfer of the business or certain assets of those subsidiaries, which include, among others: the prior consent of the franchisors, information obligations and several transfer procedures, possible payment of charges or fees, as well as the right of first refusal in favour of the franchisors. The franchise contracts in respect of certain international brands provide for the possibility of termination in the event of a change of control of Ibersol SGPS, S.A. without the franchisor's prior consent. There are some financing arrangements to Ibersol SGPS, S.A. and its subsidiaries providing creditors the right accelerate / deem due the debt if there is a change of shareholder control. On 31 December 2022, there were no financings under these conditions. There are no agreements between the company and the members of the management body or workers that provide for compensation in the event of a resignation of the worker, dismissal without just cause or termination of the employment relationship following a takeover bid. 5. Regime to which the renewal or revocation of defensive measures is subject, in particular those that provide for the limitation of the number of votes that can be held or exercised by a single shareholder, individually or in concert with other shareholders. No defensive measures were adopted within the Company, nor any regime on their renewal or revocation, and according to the statutory terms, each share corresponds to one vote, with no eventual restrictions on voting rights or dependence on limitations of ownership of a number or percentage of shares, there are also no deadlines imposed for the exercise of voting rights that exceed or change the legally established and there are no systems in this context for highlighting rights of patrimonial content. 6. Shareholders agreements. The Company is not aware of the existing of any shareholders' agreement that could lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights, or leading to a concerted exercise of voting rights. II.Qualifying shareholdings and Bonds helds 7. Qualifying Shareholdings. At 31 December 2022 according to the notifications received by the Company and in accordance with articles 16th and 20th of the Securities Code, the shareholders that have a qualifying shareholding of at least 5% of the share capital of Ibersol,SGPS SA. are as follows: 3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Shareholders nº shares % share capital ATPS - SGPS, S.A. (*) Directly 26 004 023 56,53% António Alberto Guerra Leal Teixeira 3 314 0,01% António Carlos Vaz Pinto Sousa 3 495 0,01% Total attributable 26 010 832 56,55% Magallanes Value Investors SGIIC Total attributable 2 309 200 5,02% Bestinver Gestion SGIIC Total attributable 3 316 600 7,21% FMR LLC Fidelity Managemment & Research Company LLC 1 529 492 3,32% Cobas Asset Management SGIIC Total attributable 1 894 371 4,12% The voting rights attributable to the ATPS- SGPS, SA are also attributable to António Pinto de Sousa and Alberto Teixeira under subparagraph b) and c) of paragraph 1 of Article 20 and paragraph 1 of Article 21, both of the Securities Code, by virtue of these latter hold the domain of that company, in which they participate indirectly through respectively CALUM - SERVIÇOS E GESTÃO, SA. with the NIPC 513799486 and DUNBAR - SERVIÇOS E GESTÃO, SA with the NIPC 513799257 (in which they hold the majority of the share capital), which together, each with a holding of 25.02%, hold the majority of the share capital of ATPS-SGPS,SA. 8. Number of shares and bonds held by the Governing Bodies members - Board of Directors and Supervisory Board Number of Shares directly or indirectly held in Ibersol, SGPS SA: Board of Directors: Chairman- Dr. António Alberto Guerra Leal Teixeira 3,314 shares of the capital of Ibersol SGPS, SA. 5.100 shares representing 51,0% of the capital of Dunbar - Serviços e Gestão, SA. Dunbar - Serviços e Gestão, SA. holds 2,840 shares representing 25,02% of the capital of ATPS, SGPS, SA. 4