Consolidated Management Report

Activity

Following the sale of the Burger King operations in Portugal and Spain at the end of November 2022, the activity of all Burger King restaurants is reported as a "Discontinued Operation" with regards to financial information reporting until the conclusion of the sale of one restaurant, which is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2025, after 8 units have been sold during this fiscal year.

Despite the slowdown in household consumption, leading to a more dynamic competitive environment in the restaurant sector, turnover grew 9.7%, also drien by the opening of new restaurants.

As a result, turnover from "Continued Operations" reached 98.2 million Euros in the first three months of 2024, compared to 89.6 million Euros in the same period of the previous year, during which non-recurring services and sales of goods related to the transfer of Burger King restaurants sold at the end 2022 were provided.

Two key factors significantly contributed to this performance, minimising the impact of restrained consumption in the restaurant market during this period, with a 6% like for like growth in restaurant sales:

positive calendar effect resulting from Easter occuring in the first quarter (unlike in 2023) and 2024 being a leap year; increase in passenger traffic throughout the first quarter, which benefited restaurants located in airport concessions, especially those located in southern Spain with growth of over 20%.

In addition, the increase in the number of restaurants resulting from the openings that took place in 2023 and early 2024 - namely those concessioned at airports in Spain despite operating in provisional formats until their conversion to definitive ones - also contributed to this overall performance, with the concessions recording a growth of 28.5%.

During the quarter, three units in the Lanzarote concession were converted into definitive formats, with the opening of a Pizza Hut, a KFC and a Wok, meeting the sales expectations presented for the tender.

Restaurants with higher average revenues have been less resilient in periods of consumption slowdown, with a growth of just 1.2% compared to the same period of 2023.

Counter segment of continued operations maintained its good performance, registering a sharp growth of 9.4% compared to the same period of 2023, to which the impact of the expansion, namely of the KFC and Taco Bell brands, which occurred at the end of 2023 and in this quarter contributed.

