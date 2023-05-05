Ibersol SGPS S A : Letter Model to request the inclusion of issues in the Agenda of the General Meeting Notice of May 26th 2023

hereby present - under terms and for the purposes of the provisions of paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 23-A and paragraph 2 of article 23-B of the Securities Code and also as stated in Point II of the Notice of Meeting - my request for the inclusion of the following subject(s) on the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Ibersol SGPS, SA. to be held on the next 26th May 2023, at 15:00 (GMT), under the following terms:

as a Shareholder of Ibersol SGPS, S.A. and being the holder of shares corresponding to at least 2% of the share capital, specifically with the number of _______________ shares with voting rights, I

Subject:Request for inclusion of issues on the Agenda of the Notice of the General Shareholders' Meeting published on 4th May 2023;

Attachment: legible photocopy of the Signatory's identification document and, in case of legal person, also a document proving the legitimacy of the representation - in case of legal persons based in Portugal, the indication of the code of the permanent certificate concerning the represented entity will suffice.

As an alternativeof sending a copy of the identification document, under the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 2 of article 5 of Law nº 7/2007 of 5th February in its actual version, to verify the authenticity of the respective identity of the Shareholder, natural person, or legal representative of the Shareholder legal person, this application must contain a signature recognized in the applicable legal terms.

Notes:

This request must be sent to the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting in order to be received until 00:00h (GMT) the 10th May 2023. It must be sent by email to the address ag2023@ibersol.com

Shareholders who, on a professional basis, hold shares in their own name, but on behalf of clients.

Signature according to the identification document.

Personal Data Protection

The personal data that the shareholders, the custodian financial entities and their representatives, make available to the Company in the exercise of the rights of participation, representation and exercise of the shareholder's voting rights in the general meeting, will be processed by the Company with the purpose of managing the its relationship with shareholders within the scope of this general meeting and to comply with its legal obligations, being maintained for the legally established periods in the Commercial Companies Code and the Securities Code or for the duration of any dispute relating to the procedural course of the General Meeting, including the respective deliberative process and outcome.

Shareholders are further informed that they may exercise their rights, under the applicable legal terms and in accordance with EU Regulation 2016/679, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016, and Law 58/2019 of 8 August, to request the Company to access personal data concerning them, as well as their rectification, limitation of processing or the right to object to processing, via the email address grupo@ibersol.com or via letter sent to the address indicated below. Please indicate in your request your full name and the right you are exercising. IBERSOL will ask you for the information necessary to verify your identity. In addition, you can file complaints with the competent authority National Data Protection Commission -https://www.cnpd.pt/ . Your data will be reserved and will not be shared with other entities.

The data controller is IBERSOL, SGPS S.A., headquartered at Edificio Península, Praça do Bom Sucesso, nºs 105 a 159, 9.º andar, 4150-146 Porto, Portugal.