  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Ibersol, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IBS   PTIBS0AM0008

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

(IBS)
  Report
Ibersol SGPS S A : Qualified Holding – Magallanes Value Investors SA SGIIC (download PDF)

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Sociedade Aberta

Sede Social: Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Porto

Capital Social: 46.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117

Contribuinte nº 501 669 477

ANNOUNCEMENT

Qualified Holding

For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., informs that MAGALLANES VALUE INVESTORS SA SGIIC, by an acquisition on 15 November 2021 crossed 5% and manages 2,374,326 shares corresponding to 5.16% of share capital of Ibersol and 5.60% of voting rights, as notification attached.

Porto, 18 November 2021

The Board of Directors,

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 363 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2021 1,00 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
Net Debt 2021 392 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 198
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,34 €
Average target price 8,75 €
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Carlos Vaz Pinto de Sousa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deolinda Couto Head-Finance
Manuel Oliveira Head-Administrative
António Alberto Guerra Leal Teixeira Vice Chairman
Juan Carlos Vázquez-Dodero de Bonifaz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.5.62%196
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION18.13%189 412
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.28.30%50 058
YUM! BRANDS, INC.17.49%37 231
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-6.36%22 888
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.40.00%19 534