Ibersol SGPS S A : Qualified Holding – Magallanes Value Investors SA SGIIC (download PDF)

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Sociedade Aberta
Sede Social: Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Porto
Capital Social: 46.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117
Contribuinte nº 501 669 477
ANNOUNCEMENT
Qualified Holding
For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., informs that MAGALLANES VALUE INVESTORS SA SGIIC, by an acquisition on 15 November 2021 crossed 5% and manages 2,374,326 shares corresponding to 5.16% of share capital of Ibersol and 5.60% of voting rights, as notification attached.
Porto, 18 November 2021
The Board of Directors,
