Ibersol SGPS S A : Qualified Shareholding GOSHA HOLDINGS S.A.R.L (download PDF) 0 10/02/2020 | 01:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A. Publicly Listed Company Registered Office : Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Porto Share Capital : 36.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117 Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 501 669 477 ANNOUNCEMENT Qualified Shareholding For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., as notification attached of Malgorzata Ewa McGovern, informs that GOSHA HOLDINGS S.A.R.L on 8 August 2020 executed the sale of 1,062,581 shares of Ibersol to its subsidiary MCWIN S.R.O . Also informs a directly position of Malgorzata Ewa McGovern of 0.078% of voting rights and a total position of MCWIN S.R.O. of 2.887% of voting rights. Porto, 2 October 2020 The Board of Directors, Date: September 28, 2020 ESMA/2015/1597 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii: IBERSOL SGPS S.A. 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [X ] Other (please specify)iii: Internal reorganization of the company due to the sale of shares in Ibersol SGSPS to its subsidiary company 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Malgorzata Ewa McGovern City and country of registered office (if applicable): PRAHA (CZECH REPUBLIC) Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : MCWIN S.R.O. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : November 22, 2019. 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (7.A + 7.B) tal of 7.A) suervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 2,887% N.A. 2,887% 36.000.000 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous N.A. N.A. N.A. notification (if appli- cable) 1 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possi- (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive ble) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) PTIBS0AM0008 28.268 944.856 0,078% 2,625% SUBTOTAL A 973.124 2,703% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC Number of voting rights Type of financial in- Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights strument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exer- cised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of Conversion Pe- % of voting rights instrument datex settlementxii voting rights riod xi SUBTOTAL B.2 2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the appli- cable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: INDIRECT PARTICIPATION: MRS. MCGOVERN CONTROLS 100% OF METROPOLITAN PROPERTIES INTERNATIONAL S.R.O., WHICH CONTROLS 67.4646% OF GOSHA HOLDINGS S.À.R.L, WHICH CONTROLS 100% SHARES OF MCWIN S.R.O. THE PERSON SUBJECT IS THEREFORE RELATED AND INDIRECTLY CONTROLS THE COMPANY THAT ACQUIRED THE 2,625% OF THE ISSUER'S SHARES IT HELD. DIRECT PARTICIPATION: MRS. MCGOVERN HOLDS DIRECT PARTICIPATION TO THE 0,078% OF THE ISSUER'S SHARES. % of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher Namexv struments if it equals than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold Mcwin s.r.o. 2,887% 0% 2,887% In case of proxy voting: [ name of the proxy holder ] will cease to hold [% and number ] voting rights as of [ date ] Additional information xvi : On November 28, 2019, Gosha Holding, SARL held 1.011.123 shares directly in Ibersol SGPS S.A. On June 31, 2020, Gosha Holding, SARL held 1.062.581 shares directly in Ibersol SGPS S.A. On August 8, Gosha Holding, SARL executed the sale of 1.062.581 shares to its subsidiary Mcwin s.r.o. held in Ibersol SGPS S.A. The total existing position is described in section 6,7 and 8. Done in Praga, on September 28, 2020. 3 Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with competent authority and notwith the relevant issuer) Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Malgorzata Ewa McGovern Contact address (registered office for legal entities) V Sareckem udoli 54/96 160 00 Prague 6, Czech Republic E-Mail imane@mo-abogados.com Phone number / Fax number +34 934881220 Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Contact address E-Mail Phone number / Fax number Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obliga- tion) C: Additional information: Identification Information of Mcwin s.r.o. Identification Number of Mcwin s.r.o [08416907] 4 Notes Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC. As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 10 of that Directive, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 10 of that Directive, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 10 of that Directive, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 of that Directive unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the dis- closure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by manage- ment companies). The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect. The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. 5 If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it might not be necessary in accordance with national law to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold. In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date]. In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC). If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies. The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves. Example: Correction of a previous notification. 6 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 17:14:04 UTC 0 All news about IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A. 01:15p PU 01:15p PU 06/30 IBERSOL SGPS S A : Presence Statistics – Annual General Meeting 29/06/2020.. PU 06/30 IBERSOL SGPS S A : Approval of Accounts – Resolution of the Shareholder´s .. PU 06/30 IBERSOL SGPS S A : Resolution of the Shareholder´s Annual General Meeting 29/06/.. PU 06/30 IBERSOL SGPS S A : Material Information – Shareholder´s Annual General Mee.. PU 06/30 IBERSOL SGPS S A : Shareholder´s Annual General Meeting 29/06/2020 PU 06/29 IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A. : Proxy Statments CO 06/02 IBERSOL : quaterly earnings release 03/31 IBERSOL : 1st quarter report CO