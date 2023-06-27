IBERSOL S.G.P.S., S.A.

Privileged information

Registration of capital reduction and amendment of the Articles of Association

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 1, paragraph e), of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008 and other applicable legislation and regulations, Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. ("Ibersol" or "Company") hereby informs the legal registration, in compliance with the resolution approved at the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 26, 2023, as opportunely disclosed, , occurred on this date, with the Commercial Registry Office, with the respective registration concluded, of the reduction of the share capital of the Company from 46,000,000 Euros (forty-six million euros) to the amount of 42,359,577 Euros (forty-two million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven euros), by canceling 3,640,423 (three million, six hundred and forty thousand, four hundred and twenty-three) own shares, to release excess capital, as well as the consequent amendment of number 1 of article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association.

Consequently, the share capital of Ibersol, SGPS S.A. is 42,359,577 Euros (forty-two million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven euros), being represented by 42,359,577 (forty-two million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy- seven) ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of one euro.

Oporto, 23th June 2023

