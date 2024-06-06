Ibersol SGPS S A : Share purchase under the share buyback program 31/05/2024
June 06, 2024 at 07:50 am EDT
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share purchase under the share buyback program
Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Number of
Average Price
% of Share
Venue
shares
EUR
Capital
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
6 079
7,3568
0,0144%
At the conclusion of the buyback program on 31 May 2024 Ibersol holds an accumulated total of 844,759 shares, representing 1.9943% of its share capital, having executed 19,38% of the total program.
This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/announcements/
Oporto, June 5, 2024
The Representative for Market Relations
Appendix
Trading
Trading
Number of
Average
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Price
Time
Venue
shares
(EUR)
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:27:08
XLIS
469
7,32000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:27:08
XLIS
266
7,32000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:41:10
XLIS
122
7,32000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:59:52
XLIS
6
7,32000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:03:19
XLIS
470
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:03:19
XLIS
274
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:03:19
XLIS
150
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:03:19
XLIS
352
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:03:20
XLIS
21
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:05:19
XLIS
733
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:29:54
XLIS
34
7,32000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:29:54
XLIS
39
7,32000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:03:33
XLIS
122
7,32000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:30:22
XLIS
137
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:30:22
XLIS
483
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:30:22
XLIS
263
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:30:22
XLIS
59
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:30:50
XLIS
290
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:30:50
XLIS
367
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:30:50
XLIS
843
7,36000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:12:21
XLIS
297
7,40000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:19:12
XLIS
149
7,40000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:19:49
XLIS
132
7,40000
31/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:12
XLIS
1
7,40000
Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. specializes in operating fast-food restaurant chains, primarily under the Pizza Hut, Pizza Movil, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Bocatta, Burger King, O Kilo, Pasta Caffé, Pans & Company, Café Sô names and Flor d'Oliveira.
At the end of 2023, the group operated 502 restaurants located mainly in Portugal (314), Spain (177) and Angola (10).