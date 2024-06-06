IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Number of

Average Price

% of Share

Venue

shares

EUR

Capital

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

6 079

7,3568

0,0144%

At the conclusion of the buyback program on 31 May 2024 Ibersol holds an accumulated total of 844,759 shares, representing 1.9943% of its share capital, having executed 19,38% of the total program.

This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/announcements/

Oporto, June 5, 2024

The Representative for Market Relations

Appendix

Trading

Trading

Number of

Average

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Price

Time

Venue

shares

(EUR)

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:27:08

XLIS

469

7,32000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:27:08

XLIS

266

7,32000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:41:10

XLIS

122

7,32000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:59:52

XLIS

6

7,32000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:03:19

XLIS

470

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:03:19

XLIS

274

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:03:19

XLIS

150

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:03:19

XLIS

352

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:03:20

XLIS

21

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:05:19

XLIS

733

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:29:54

XLIS

34

7,32000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:29:54

XLIS

39

7,32000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:03:33

XLIS

122

7,32000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:30:22

XLIS

137

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:30:22

XLIS

483

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:30:22

XLIS

263

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:30:22

XLIS

59

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:30:50

XLIS

290

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:30:50

XLIS

367

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:30:50

XLIS

843

7,36000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:12:21

XLIS

297

7,40000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:19:12

XLIS

149

7,40000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:19:49

XLIS

132

7,40000

31/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:12

XLIS

1

7,40000

