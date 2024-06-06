IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date Stock Side Trading Number of Average Price % of Share Venue shares EUR Capital 31/05/2024 IBS Buy XLIS 6 079 7,3568 0,0144%

At the conclusion of the buyback program on 31 May 2024 Ibersol holds an accumulated total of 844,759 shares, representing 1.9943% of its share capital, having executed 19,38% of the total program.

This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/announcements/

Oporto, June 5, 2024

The Representative for Market Relations