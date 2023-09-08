IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Boom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification nuumber 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share purchase under the share buyback program
Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby inforrms it has purchased own shares, under the terms detaailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Traading
Number of
Average Price
% of Share
Veenue
shares
EUR
Capital
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 611
6,77234
0,0062%
04/09/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
3 010
6,98000
0,0071%
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
3 530
6,98000
0,0083%
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 439
6,91640
0,0058%
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
3 640
6,97099
0,0086%
On 7 September 2023 Ibersol hoolds, as a result of the above mentioned transactiions, an accumulated total of 238,156 shares, representing 0,5622% of its share capital.
This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investorss/announcements/
Oporto, September 8, 2023
The Representative for Market Relations
Appendix
Trade Date Stock Side
Trading
Trading Venue Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
09:06:28
XLIS
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
09:06:28
XLIS
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
09:06:28
XLIS
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
09:06:28
XLIS
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
09:10:22
XLIS
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
09:10:22
XLIS
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
12:19:44
XLIS
01/09/2023
IBS
Buy
12:19:44
XLIS
04/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:00:53
XLIS
04/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:02:00
XLIS
04/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:22:30
XLIS
04/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:22:30
XLIS
04/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:25:40
XLIS
04/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:44:01
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
11:30:22
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
11:57:24
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
14:58:19
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
14:58:19
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
14:58:19
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:22:44
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:22:44
XLIS
05/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:22:44
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
12:25:58
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
12:38:06
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
12:38:06
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
15:12:04
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
15:39:59
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
15:39:59
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
16:34:45
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
06/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:27
XLIS
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
10:14:11
XLIS
18
6,76000
39
6,76000
250
6,76000
33
6,76000
80
6,76000
580
6,76000
1 600
6,78000
11
6,78000
298
6,98000
702
6,98000
323
6,98000
200
6,98000
1 088
6,98000
399
6,98000
777
6,98000
753
6,98000
212
6,98000
200
6,98000
588
6,98000
35
6,98000
200
6,98000
765
6,98000
909
6,92000
5
6,92000
86
6,92000
13
6,92000
600
6,92000
387
6,92000
30
6,90000
2
6,90000
9
6,90000
64
6,90000
4
6,90000
6
6,90000
13
6,90000
90
6,90000
3
6,90000
41
6,90000
177
6,90000
933
7,00000
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Trading Venue
Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
10:14:11
XLIS
67
7,00000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
13:23:05
XLIS
200
6,96000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
13:23:05
XLIS
70
6,96000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
13:23:05
XLIS
500
6,96000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
13:23:05
XLIS
230
6,96000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:12:03
XLIS
450
6,96000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:12:03
XLIS
81
6,96000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:12:03
XLIS
200
6,96000
07/09/2023
IBS
Buy
17:12:03
XLIS
909
6,96000
