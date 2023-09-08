IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Boom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification nuumber 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby inforrms it has purchased own shares, under the terms detaailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Traading

Number of

Average Price

% of Share

Veenue

shares

EUR

Capital

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 611

6,77234

0,0062%

04/09/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

3 010

6,98000

0,0071%

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

3 530

6,98000

0,0083%

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 439

6,91640

0,0058%

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

3 640

6,97099

0,0086%

On 7 September 2023 Ibersol hoolds, as a result of the above mentioned transactiions, an accumulated total of 238,156 shares, representing 0,5622% of its share capital.

This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investorss/announcements/

Oporto, September 8, 2023

The Representative for Market Relations

Appendix

Trade Date Stock Side

Trading

Trading Venue Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

09:06:28

XLIS

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

09:06:28

XLIS

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

09:06:28

XLIS

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

09:06:28

XLIS

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

09:10:22

XLIS

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

09:10:22

XLIS

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

12:19:44

XLIS

01/09/2023

IBS

Buy

12:19:44

XLIS

04/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:00:53

XLIS

04/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:02:00

XLIS

04/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:22:30

XLIS

04/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:22:30

XLIS

04/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:25:40

XLIS

04/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:44:01

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

11:30:22

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

11:57:24

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

14:58:19

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

14:58:19

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

14:58:19

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:22:44

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:22:44

XLIS

05/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:22:44

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

12:25:58

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

12:38:06

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

12:38:06

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

15:12:04

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

15:39:59

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

15:39:59

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

16:34:45

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

06/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:27

XLIS

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

10:14:11

XLIS

18

6,76000

39

6,76000

250

6,76000

33

6,76000

80

6,76000

580

6,76000

1 600

6,78000

11

6,78000

298

6,98000

702

6,98000

323

6,98000

200

6,98000

1 088

6,98000

399

6,98000

777

6,98000

753

6,98000

212

6,98000

200

6,98000

588

6,98000

35

6,98000

200

6,98000

765

6,98000

909

6,92000

5

6,92000

86

6,92000

13

6,92000

600

6,92000

387

6,92000

30

6,90000

2

6,90000

9

6,90000

64

6,90000

4

6,90000

6

6,90000

13

6,90000

90

6,90000

3

6,90000

41

6,90000

177

6,90000

933

7,00000

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

10:14:11

XLIS

67

7,00000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

13:23:05

XLIS

200

6,96000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

13:23:05

XLIS

70

6,96000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

13:23:05

XLIS

500

6,96000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

13:23:05

XLIS

230

6,96000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:12:03

XLIS

450

6,96000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:12:03

XLIS

81

6,96000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:12:03

XLIS

200

6,96000

07/09/2023

IBS

Buy

17:12:03

XLIS

909

6,96000

