IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share purchase under the share buyback program
Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading Venue
Number of
shares
Average
Price EUR
- of Share Capital
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
5 439
7,03471
0,0128%
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
5 800
7,02621
0,0137%
14/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
6 000
7,17000
0,0142%
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
3 620
7,31041
0,0085%
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
7 500
7,50374
0,0177%
On 16 May 2024 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 788,947 shares, representing 1.8625% of its share capital.
This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/announcements/
Oporto, May 17, 2024
The Representative for Market Relations
Appendix
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Trading Venue
Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:01:49
XLIS
2 000
7,06000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:14:02
XLIS
1 000
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
56
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
179
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
63
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
65
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
100
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
19
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
1 228
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
25
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
536
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:01
XLIS
13
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:02:50
XLIS
74
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:02:50
XLIS
13
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:15:40
XLIS
67
7,02000
10/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:15:40
XLIS
1
7,02000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:39:03
XLIS
922
7,04000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:39:03
XLIS
52
7,04000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:39:03
XLIS
826
7,04000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:26:10
XLIS
2 000
6,98000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:06:36
XLIS
150
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:06:36
XLIS
352
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:06:36
XLIS
141
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:06:36
XLIS
20
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:06:36
XLIS
22
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:06:36
XLIS
13
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
45
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
214
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
698
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
62
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
80
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
76
7,06000
13/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
127
7,06000
14/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:02:38
XLIS
119
7,18000
14/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:12:17
XLIS
445
7,18000
14/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:19:10
XLIS
2 436
7,18000
14/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:00:55
XLIS
3 000
7,16000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:54:56
XLIS
397
7,28000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:54:56
XLIS
150
7,28000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:58:17
XLIS
767
7,28000
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Trading Venue
Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:58:40
XLIS
520
7,28000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:58:40
XLIS
48
7,28000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:58:40
XLIS
432
7,28000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:38:45
XLIS
13
7,26000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:04:39
XLIS
13
7,26000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:16:21
XLIS
10
7,26000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:38
XLIS
270
7,32000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:21:48
XLIS
658
7,38000
15/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:21:48
XLIS
342
7,38000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:02:35
XLIS
98
7,46000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:02:58
XLIS
1 902
7,48000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:42:53
XLIS
616
7,50000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:42:53
XLIS
547
7,50000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:42:53
XLIS
837
7,50000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:36:34
XLIS
352
7,52000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:36:34
XLIS
267
7,52000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:36:34
XLIS
1 672
7,52000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:36:34
XLIS
603
7,52000
16/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:36:34
XLIS
606
7,52000
