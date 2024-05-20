IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading Venue

Number of

shares

Average

Price EUR

  • of Share Capital

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

5 439

7,03471

0,0128%

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

5 800

7,02621

0,0137%

14/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

6 000

7,17000

0,0142%

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

3 620

7,31041

0,0085%

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

7 500

7,50374

0,0177%

On 16 May 2024 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 788,947 shares, representing 1.8625% of its share capital.

Oporto, May 17, 2024

The Representative for Market Relations

Appendix

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:01:49

XLIS

2 000

7,06000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:14:02

XLIS

1 000

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

56

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

179

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

63

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

65

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

100

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

19

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

1 228

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

25

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

536

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:01

XLIS

13

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:02:50

XLIS

74

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:02:50

XLIS

13

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:15:40

XLIS

67

7,02000

10/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:15:40

XLIS

1

7,02000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:39:03

XLIS

922

7,04000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:39:03

XLIS

52

7,04000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:39:03

XLIS

826

7,04000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:26:10

XLIS

2 000

6,98000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:06:36

XLIS

150

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:06:36

XLIS

352

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:06:36

XLIS

141

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:06:36

XLIS

20

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:06:36

XLIS

22

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:06:36

XLIS

13

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

45

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

214

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

698

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

62

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

80

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

76

7,06000

13/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

127

7,06000

14/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:02:38

XLIS

119

7,18000

14/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:12:17

XLIS

445

7,18000

14/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:19:10

XLIS

2 436

7,18000

14/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:00:55

XLIS

3 000

7,16000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:54:56

XLIS

397

7,28000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:54:56

XLIS

150

7,28000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:58:17

XLIS

767

7,28000

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:58:40

XLIS

520

7,28000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:58:40

XLIS

48

7,28000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:58:40

XLIS

432

7,28000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:38:45

XLIS

13

7,26000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:04:39

XLIS

13

7,26000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:16:21

XLIS

10

7,26000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:38

XLIS

270

7,32000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:21:48

XLIS

658

7,38000

15/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:21:48

XLIS

342

7,38000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:02:35

XLIS

98

7,46000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:02:58

XLIS

1 902

7,48000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:42:53

XLIS

616

7,50000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:42:53

XLIS

547

7,50000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:42:53

XLIS

837

7,50000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:36:34

XLIS

352

7,52000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:36:34

XLIS

267

7,52000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:36:34

XLIS

1 672

7,52000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:36:34

XLIS

603

7,52000

16/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:36:34

XLIS

606

7,52000

Disclaimer

