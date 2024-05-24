IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading Venue

Number of

shares

Average

Price EUR

  • of Share Capital

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

8 000

7,47615

0,0189%

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

8 320

7,52749

0,0196%

21/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 575

7,49107

0,0061%

22/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 315

7,49456

0,0055%

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

6 001

7,47332

0,0142%

On 23 May 2024 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 816,158 shares, representing 1.9267% of its share capital.

Oporto, May 24, 2024

The Representative for Market Relations

Appendix

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:36:32

XLIS

1 762

7,46000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:06:06

XLIS

238

7,46000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:59:31

XLIS

500

7,42000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

15:01:22

XLIS

250

7,42000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

15:01:59

XLIS

52

7,42000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:07

XLIS

459

7,44000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:07

XLIS

108

7,44000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:28

XLIS

299

7,48000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:28

XLIS

243

7,48000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:28

XLIS

89

7,48000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:51

XLIS

150

7,48000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:51

XLIS

365

7,48000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:51

XLIS

700

7,48000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:10:51

XLIS

785

7,48000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:15:08

XLIS

150

7,52000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:15:08

XLIS

1 133

7,52000

17/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:15:08

XLIS

717

7,52000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:19:32

XLIS

130

7,52000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:19:32

XLIS

300

7,52000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:19:32

XLIS

237

7,52000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:19:32

XLIS

599

7,52000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:19:32

XLIS

734

7,52000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:00:33

XLIS

420

7,44000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:09:38

XLIS

1 988

7,50000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:09:38

XLIS

3

7,50000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:13:21

XLIS

515

7,52000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:23:06

XLIS

320

7,56000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:23:06

XLIS

29

7,56000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:23:06

XLIS

1 242

7,56000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:23:06

XLIS

903

7,56000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:23:39

XLIS

334

7,56000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:23:39

XLIS

324

7,56000

20/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:23:39

XLIS

242

7,56000

21/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:50:33

XLIS

2 000

7,50000

21/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:51:19

XLIS

3

7,46000

21/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:15:16

XLIS

450

7,46000

21/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:54:08

XLIS

122

7,46000

22/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:44:12

XLIS

573

7,50000

22/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:44:12

XLIS

1 427

7,50000

22/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:55:54

XLIS

291

7,46000

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

22/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:55:54

XLIS

12

7,46000

22/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:09:12

XLIS

12

7,46000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:21:23

XLIS

300

7,50000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:21:23

XLIS

875

7,50000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:21:23

XLIS

576

7,50000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

09:21:23

XLIS

249

7,50000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:33:34

XLIS

2 000

7,44000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:28:23

XLIS

281

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:28:24

XLIS

12

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:28:24

XLIS

446

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:28:24

XLIS

68

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:28:24

XLIS

8

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:28:24

XLIS

4

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:39:18

XLIS

1 000

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:39:18

XLIS

181

7,48000

23/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:10

XLIS

1

7,42000

