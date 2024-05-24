IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share purchase under the share buyback program
Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading Venue
Number of
shares
Average
Price EUR
- of Share Capital
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
8 000
7,47615
0,0189%
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
8 320
7,52749
0,0196%
21/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 575
7,49107
0,0061%
22/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 315
7,49456
0,0055%
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
6 001
7,47332
0,0142%
On 23 May 2024 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 816,158 shares, representing 1.9267% of its share capital.
Oporto, May 24, 2024
The Representative for Market Relations
Appendix
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Trading Venue
Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:36:32
XLIS
1 762
7,46000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:06:06
XLIS
238
7,46000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:59:31
XLIS
500
7,42000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
15:01:22
XLIS
250
7,42000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
15:01:59
XLIS
52
7,42000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:07
XLIS
459
7,44000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:07
XLIS
108
7,44000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:28
XLIS
299
7,48000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:28
XLIS
243
7,48000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:28
XLIS
89
7,48000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:51
XLIS
150
7,48000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:51
XLIS
365
7,48000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:51
XLIS
700
7,48000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:10:51
XLIS
785
7,48000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:15:08
XLIS
150
7,52000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:15:08
XLIS
1 133
7,52000
17/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:15:08
XLIS
717
7,52000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:19:32
XLIS
130
7,52000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:19:32
XLIS
300
7,52000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:19:32
XLIS
237
7,52000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:19:32
XLIS
599
7,52000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:19:32
XLIS
734
7,52000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:00:33
XLIS
420
7,44000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:09:38
XLIS
1 988
7,50000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:09:38
XLIS
3
7,50000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:13:21
XLIS
515
7,52000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:23:06
XLIS
320
7,56000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:23:06
XLIS
29
7,56000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:23:06
XLIS
1 242
7,56000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:23:06
XLIS
903
7,56000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:23:39
XLIS
334
7,56000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:23:39
XLIS
324
7,56000
20/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:23:39
XLIS
242
7,56000
21/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:50:33
XLIS
2 000
7,50000
21/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:51:19
XLIS
3
7,46000
21/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:15:16
XLIS
450
7,46000
21/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:54:08
XLIS
122
7,46000
22/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:44:12
XLIS
573
7,50000
22/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:44:12
XLIS
1 427
7,50000
22/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:55:54
XLIS
291
7,46000
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Trading Venue
Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
22/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:55:54
XLIS
12
7,46000
22/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:09:12
XLIS
12
7,46000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:21:23
XLIS
300
7,50000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:21:23
XLIS
875
7,50000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:21:23
XLIS
576
7,50000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
09:21:23
XLIS
249
7,50000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:33:34
XLIS
2 000
7,44000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:28:23
XLIS
281
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:28:24
XLIS
12
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:28:24
XLIS
446
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:28:24
XLIS
68
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:28:24
XLIS
8
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:28:24
XLIS
4
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:39:18
XLIS
1 000
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:39:18
XLIS
181
7,48000
23/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:10
XLIS
1
7,42000
