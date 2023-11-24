IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Number of

Average Price

% of Share

Venue

shares

EUR

Capital

17/11/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 300

6,62000

0,0054%

20/11/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 400

6,62000

0,0057%

21/11/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 400

6,63167

0,0057%

22/11/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 400

6,64928

0,0057%

23/11/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 300

6,64603

0,0054%

On 23 November 2023 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 403,625 shares, representing 0,9529% of its share capital.

Oporto, November 24, 2023

The Representative for Market Relations

Appendix

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

17/11/2023

IBS

Buy

10:57:54

XLIS

500

6,62000

17/11/2023

IBS

Buy

10:57:54

XLIS

500

6,62000

17/11/2023

IBS

Buy

16:48:03

XLIS

350

6,62000

17/11/2023

IBS

Buy

16:48:03

XLIS

950

6,62000

20/11/2023

IBS

Buy

09:32:46

XLIS

299

6,62000

20/11/2023

IBS

Buy

14:56:49

XLIS

701

6,62000

20/11/2023

IBS

Buy

16:07:53

XLIS

1 400

6,62000

21/11/2023

IBS

Buy

09:39:03

XLIS

1 000

6,62000

21/11/2023

IBS

Buy

16:21:36

XLIS

1 400

6,64000

22/11/2023

IBS

Buy

11:57:01

XLIS

890

6,62000

22/11/2023

IBS

Buy

13:11:19

XLIS

110

6,62000

22/11/2023

IBS

Buy

16:48:03

XLIS

100

6,66000

22/11/2023

IBS

Buy

16:48:03

XLIS

587

6,66000

22/11/2023

IBS

Buy

17:19:20

XLIS

39

6,68000

22/11/2023

IBS

Buy

17:19:20

XLIS

674

6,68000

23/11/2023

IBS

Buy

10:25:14

XLIS

2

6,62000

23/11/2023

IBS

Buy

13:30:22

XLIS

665

6,68000

23/11/2023

IBS

Buy

13:30:22

XLIS

333

6,68000

23/11/2023

IBS

Buy

16:23:24

XLIS

1 300

6,62000

