Ibersol SGPS S A : Share purchase under the share buyback program from 17/11/2023 to 23/11/2023.
November 24, 2023 at 07:02 am EST
Share
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share purchase under the share buyback program
Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Number of
Average Price
% of Share
Venue
shares
EUR
Capital
17/11/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 300
6,62000
0,0054%
20/11/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 400
6,62000
0,0057%
21/11/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 400
6,63167
0,0057%
22/11/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 400
6,64928
0,0057%
23/11/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 300
6,64603
0,0054%
On 23 November 2023 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 403,625 shares, representing 0,9529% of its share capital.
This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/announcements/
Oporto, November 24, 2023
The Representative for Market Relations
Appendix
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading
Trading Venue
Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
17/11/2023
IBS
Buy
10:57:54
XLIS
500
6,62000
17/11/2023
IBS
Buy
10:57:54
XLIS
500
6,62000
17/11/2023
IBS
Buy
16:48:03
XLIS
350
6,62000
17/11/2023
IBS
Buy
16:48:03
XLIS
950
6,62000
20/11/2023
IBS
Buy
09:32:46
XLIS
299
6,62000
20/11/2023
IBS
Buy
14:56:49
XLIS
701
6,62000
20/11/2023
IBS
Buy
16:07:53
XLIS
1 400
6,62000
21/11/2023
IBS
Buy
09:39:03
XLIS
1 000
6,62000
21/11/2023
IBS
Buy
16:21:36
XLIS
1 400
6,64000
22/11/2023
IBS
Buy
11:57:01
XLIS
890
6,62000
22/11/2023
IBS
Buy
13:11:19
XLIS
110
6,62000
22/11/2023
IBS
Buy
16:48:03
XLIS
100
6,66000
22/11/2023
IBS
Buy
16:48:03
XLIS
587
6,66000
22/11/2023
IBS
Buy
17:19:20
XLIS
39
6,68000
22/11/2023
IBS
Buy
17:19:20
XLIS
674
6,68000
23/11/2023
IBS
Buy
10:25:14
XLIS
2
6,62000
23/11/2023
IBS
Buy
13:30:22
XLIS
665
6,68000
23/11/2023
IBS
Buy
13:30:22
XLIS
333
6,68000
23/11/2023
IBS
Buy
16:23:24
XLIS
1 300
6,62000
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 12:00:21 UTC.
Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. specializes in operating fast-food restaurant chains, primarily under the Pizza Hut, Pizza Movil, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Bocatta, Burger King, O Kilo, Pasta Caffé, Pans & Company, Café Sô names and Flor d'Oliveira.
At the end of 2022, the group operated 621 restaurants located mainly in Portugal (296), Spain (179) and Angola (10).