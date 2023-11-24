IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date Stock Side Trading Number of Average Price % of Share Venue shares EUR Capital 17/11/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 2 300 6,62000 0,0054% 20/11/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 2 400 6,62000 0,0057% 21/11/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 2 400 6,63167 0,0057% 22/11/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 2 400 6,64928 0,0057% 23/11/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 2 300 6,64603 0,0054%

On 23 November 2023 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 403,625 shares, representing 0,9529% of its share capital.

Oporto, November 24, 2023

