IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Trading Venue

Number of

shares

Average

Price EUR

  • of Share Capital

24/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

12

7,44000

0,0000%

27/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

4 000

7,49000

0,0094%

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

7 044

7,50839

0,0166%

29/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

7 300

7,49288

0,0172%

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

XLIS

4 166

7,42721

0,0098%

On 30 May 2024 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 838,680 shares, representing 1.9799% of its share capital.

This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/announcements/

Oporto, June 3, 2024

The Representative for Market Relations

Appendix

Trading

Trading

Number of

Average

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Price

Time

Venue

shares

(EUR)

24/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:58:06

XLIS

12

7,44000

27/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:12:55

XLIS

428

7,50000

27/05/2024

IBS

Buy

13:12:55

XLIS

1 000

7,50000

27/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:28:32

XLIS

572

7,50000

27/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:59:30

XLIS

10

7,48000

27/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:01:42

XLIS

1 990

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:15:26

XLIS

40

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:15:26

XLIS

481

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:15:26

XLIS

225

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:36:59

XLIS

40

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:23:26

XLIS

12

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:27:00

XLIS

2

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:40:46

XLIS

1 200

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:56:00

XLIS

12

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:05:23

XLIS

32

7,48000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:27:49

XLIS

3

7,52000

28/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:27:49

XLIS

4 997

7,52000

29/05/2024

IBS

Buy

10:33:57

XLIS

1 982

7,54000

29/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:16:29

XLIS

18

7,54000

29/05/2024

IBS

Buy

15:02:48

XLIS

2 000

7,50000

29/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:00:55

XLIS

3 300

7,46000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

11:11:44

XLIS

488

7,44000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:06:46

XLIS

121

7,44000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:11:42

XLIS

961

7,44000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

12:11:42

XLIS

430

7,44000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

14:41:54

XLIS

2 000

7,42000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

16:55:23

XLIS

105

7,36000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:15:26

XLIS

1

7,36000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:28

XLIS

1

7,36000

30/05/2024

IBS

Buy

17:35:28

XLIS

59

7,36000

