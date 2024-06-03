Ibersol SGPS S A : Share purchase under the share buyback program from 24/05/2024 to 30/05/2024
June 03, 2024 at 06:30 am EDT
Share
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification number 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share purchase under the share buyback program
Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs it has purchased own shares, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Trading Venue
Number of
shares
Average
Price EUR
of Share Capital
24/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
12
7,44000
0,0000%
27/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
4 000
7,49000
0,0094%
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
7 044
7,50839
0,0166%
29/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
7 300
7,49288
0,0172%
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
XLIS
4 166
7,42721
0,0098%
On 30 May 2024 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactions, an accumulated total of 838,680 shares, representing 1.9799% of its share capital.
This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/announcements/
Oporto, June 3, 2024
The Representative for Market Relations
Appendix
Trading
Trading
Number of
Average
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Price
Time
Venue
shares
(EUR)
24/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:58:06
XLIS
12
7,44000
27/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:12:55
XLIS
428
7,50000
27/05/2024
IBS
Buy
13:12:55
XLIS
1 000
7,50000
27/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:28:32
XLIS
572
7,50000
27/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:59:30
XLIS
10
7,48000
27/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:01:42
XLIS
1 990
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:15:26
XLIS
40
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:15:26
XLIS
481
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:15:26
XLIS
225
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:36:59
XLIS
40
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:23:26
XLIS
12
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:27:00
XLIS
2
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:40:46
XLIS
1 200
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:56:00
XLIS
12
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:05:23
XLIS
32
7,48000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:27:49
XLIS
3
7,52000
28/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:27:49
XLIS
4 997
7,52000
29/05/2024
IBS
Buy
10:33:57
XLIS
1 982
7,54000
29/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:16:29
XLIS
18
7,54000
29/05/2024
IBS
Buy
15:02:48
XLIS
2 000
7,50000
29/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:00:55
XLIS
3 300
7,46000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
11:11:44
XLIS
488
7,44000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:06:46
XLIS
121
7,44000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:11:42
XLIS
961
7,44000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
12:11:42
XLIS
430
7,44000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
14:41:54
XLIS
2 000
7,42000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
16:55:23
XLIS
105
7,36000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:15:26
XLIS
1
7,36000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:28
XLIS
1
7,36000
30/05/2024
IBS
Buy
17:35:28
XLIS
59
7,36000
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on
03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 June 2024 10:30:07 UTC.
Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. specializes in operating fast-food restaurant chains, primarily under the Pizza Hut, Pizza Movil, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Bocatta, Burger King, O Kilo, Pasta Caffé, Pans & Company, Café Sô names and Flor d'Oliveira.
At the end of 2023, the group operated 502 restaurants located mainly in Portugal (314), Spain (177) and Angola (10).